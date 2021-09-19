CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdSunday, September 19, 2021, 01:09 PM EDT

SpaceX Starlink Service Exiting Beta Trials In October, It Only Gets Better From Here

spacex starlink exiting beta in october
SpaceX’s Starlink program has been growing exponentially in the past year, adding new customers and sending more satellites to space. Whether or not you think this is a good thing, it is impressive, nonetheless. Now, the founder and face of SpaceX, Elon Musk, has announced that Starlink will be exiting its beta phase next month.

Following Elon Musk’s tweet about good feedback on Tesla’s self-driving functionality, Twitter user Overshield asked the space-mogul when Starlink would be exiting its beta. Musk wrote a curt reply, only stating “next month.” While those ten characters may not seem like much, it effectively announces a new era for Starlink, which begins in October.

tweet qa spacex starlink exiting beta in october

As the FAQ on Starlink’s website reads, users should “expect to see data speeds vary from 50Mb/s to 150Mb/s and latency from 20ms to 40ms in most locations” during the beta period. However, with this period coming to an end, we should see speeds and latency improve worldwide. This is also helped by the fact that there are now 100,000 Starlink terminals shipped, which is significantly more hardware than what was needed for 10,000 Starlink customers announced back in February.

100k spacex starlink exiting beta in october

Furthermore, we could also see the cost of Starlink dishes begin to drop as the supply line becomes more refined. SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell explained back in August that user terminals “will cost roughly half of what our current user terminals cost,” and that price may also drop in the future.

faq spacex starlink exiting beta in october

Though there are concerns about the sheer number of SpaceX satellites in the sky, it is undeniable that this sort of global internet service provider competition is good for everyone, including those who did not have internet access previously. In any event, hopefully, we will hear more about Starlink exiting beta soon, so stay tuned to HotHardware for updates.

Tags:  space, Elon-Musk, SpaceX, starlink, starlink-satellites

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment