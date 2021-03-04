SpaceX's Starship SN10 Rocket Launch, Landing And Subsequent Explosion Was A Successful Failure

He shoots, he scores? SpaceX recently successfully launched and landed their current Starship prototype, referred to as the SN10. Despite the successful flight and landing, SpaceX’s SN10 eventually exploded a few minutes later on its landing pad.The SN10 was launched from a test site in Boca Chica, Texas yesterday afternoon. This was technically the second attempt at a launch, as the first launch had been aborted. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted, “Launch abort on slightly conservative high thrust limit. Increasing thrust limit & recycling propellant for another flight attempt today.” The fuel from the SN10 was recycled and the rocket was prepped for the next launch.The second attempt was technically successful. The purpose of this particular test flight was to “gather the data on controlling the vehicle while re-entering.” The three engines of the SN10 shut down one by one once it reached around 32,800 feet (10 km) in altitude. The SN10 then flipped to orient itself for landing, re-fired the engines, and succeeded in landing on the landing pad. This was the first time a Starship prototype had been able to land after completing the “bellyflop” orientation maneuver.

The SN10 looked as if it was leaning a bit once to the side once it landed. Everything otherwise appeared normal until the SN10 exploded a few minutes shortly after landing. No one has yet to provide an official cause for the explosion, although some theorized that a methane leak is suspected.



