Is Your Self-Heating Starlink Satellite Dish Getting Thwarted By Cats? Try These Heated Kitty Condos





Cats have become the stars of the internet, having dominated a wealth of cute and funny videos on social media, and adorned countless memes and adorable photos that get passed around. But guess what? Cats can also take down the internet. That's what some Starlink customers are finding out as the weather turns cold and cats seek warmth on their satellite dishes.





For those not in the know, Starlink is an ambitious and much-needed effort by SpaceX to extend the reach of viable broadband internet service into every corner of the globe. Feasible service is hard to come by in remote corners that largely get ignored by ISPs. And while satellite internet isn't a new concept, most existing solutions have been relatively slow and expensive.





Starlink is a potential game changer. Co-founded by Elon Musk, the company regularly sends advanced satellites into low orbit (over 1,700 so far) to feed fast broadband service to customers. What about winter weather, though? One of the features of the satellite dishes is they can heat up to melt snow. That same feature, however, can also attract cats, especially during these chilly winter months.

Starlink works great until the cats find out that the dish gives off a little heat on cold days. pic.twitter.com/uyH3Kbqrie — Aaron Taylor (@Tippen22) December 31, 2021

Twitter user @Tippen22 posted a photo showing a cluster of cats huddled on his Starlink satellite dish surrounded by snow. He wrote, "Starlink works great until the cats find out that the dish gives off a little heat on cold days."





Don't worry, these cats have access to indoor heating anytime they want. He clarified this in a follow-up tweet saying, "This is what surprises me the most. They have a heated cat house, with water and food, but -25°C and they decide to sit on the Starlink dish. When the sun goes down, they head back to their house." He then further clarified the cats can "come and go as they please. They are there by their own choice."





The angle, low profile design, and heating feature of these dishes allow them to inadvertently serve as beds for wildlife , be it a group of cats or birds, or whatever. Placing the dishes higher up or perhaps inside some kind of fencing might prevent the issue, if you're having it.





As for keeping cats warm, may we suggest a heated house, if they prefer to be outside even during the winter months? Here are some options...