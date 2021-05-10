SpaceX Is Launching Dogecoin To The Moon In 2022, Elon Musk Celebrates With This Cringey Song





Elon Musk might not have done Dogecoin any favors when he hosted Saturday Night Live (SNL) over the weekend, but he's still bullish on the hot cryptocurrency. And as it turns out, it's not just Musk that is enamored with Dogecoin; SpaceX customers are also getting in on the action. Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) yesterday announced the "Doge-1 Mission To The Moon" and that it will be paid for entirely using Dogecoin.

The mission involves a 40-kilogram CubeSat that will ride aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket during a mission planned for Q1 2022. According to GEC, the lunar satellite will be tasked with obtaining "lunar-spatial intelligence" using its onboard cameras and sensors.

SpaceX launching satellite Doge-1 to the moon next year



– Mission paid for in Doge

– 1st crypto in space

– 1st meme in space



To the mooooonnn!!https://t.co/xXfjGZVeUW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2021

"This mission will demonstrate the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earth orbit and set the foundation for interplanetary commerce," SpaceX Vice President of Commercial Sales Tom Ochinero remarked. "We're excited to launch DOGE-1 to the Moon!"

Musk, who serves as CEO of SpaceX, was no doubt delighted by the news. He took to Twitter to champion the announcement, adding that Doge-1 will be the "first meme in space."

Perhaps the absolute best thing about the announcement is the official Dogecoin song "To The Moon" that Musk embedded in the tweet. It is a meme-tastic music video backed by the most cringeworthy "singing" that you could imagine. But it sure is catchy and is sure to linger in your head like other musical earworms.

Dogecoin is currently sitting at roughly 50 cents in value, with a market cap of $65.16 billion. Late last week, Dogecoin hit an all-time high of 74 cents before Musk's SNL appearance in which he likened the cryptocurrency to a "hustle." Year-to-date, Dogecoin is up 10,221 percent, and investors that have flocked to the "joke" cryptocurrency are planning on holding on to its until it crests the $1.00 mark.

The Dogecoin craze joins other hot cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, which is up 457 percent this year to $4,074 as of this writing.