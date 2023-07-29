CATEGORIES
home News

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rockets Over Falcon Heavy In Amazing Launch Video Display

by Nathan OrdSaturday, July 29, 2023, 03:25 PM EDT
spacex celebrates 50th launch of 2023 and 250th launch overall with stellar photos
Earlier this week, SpaceX had anticipated launching two rockets back-to-back just 44 minutes apart, which would set the record for the fastest time between launches. However, the SpaceX Falcon Heavy that was second in line had some delays that pushed its launch back into the evening. Despite this setback, the events yielded some stunning photography out of Cape Canaveral, FL.

Just after midnight, on the morning of the 28th, SpaceX lit the candle on its Falcon 9 rocket, sending 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. Aside from the regular feat of lobbing satellites into orbit, this was a rather special launch as it was SpaceX’s 50th mission of 2023. Of course, you can watch the launch on YouTube to enjoy the full event, but even more impressive than that were some perfectly timed and placed photographs of the launch. Posted to the company’s social media sites, you can see the Falcon 9 soaring over its Heavy sibling and later punching through the clouds, creating a vortex.

Following this, the Falcon Heavy dusted off later at 11:04 pm carrying the Hughes JUPITER 3 satellite bound for a geosynchronous transfer orbit. This launch was also special because it was SpaceX’s 250th successful mission overall. To mark the occasion, some stellar photography was taken of this launch, too, showing the Heavy blasting off from Launch Complex 39A and flying over one of its forebearers, the Mercury Redstone rocket.

You can also catch this launch on YouTube, but the pictures are breathtaking, and being in person for any of them is more than worthwhile. We highly recommend the trip if you ever find yourself in the area of Cape Canaveral, but for now, these amazing photos will have to do.
Tags:  space, SpaceX, falcon 9, falcon heavy
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment