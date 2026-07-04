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No, Sony's Strict PS5 Disc Drive Order Cap Of 1 Per Person Is Not A Sign Of Panic Buying

by Paul LillySaturday, July 04, 2026, 07:57 AM EDT
Sony PS5 disc drive (retail box and drive next to a PS5 console).
There are no signs that gamers are buying up standalone disc drives for the PlayStation 5 ahead of Sony's move to an all-digital future. While it is certainly possible that there is an influx of sales following Sony's announcement that it plans to phase out physical media for new games starting in 2028, the strict order limit on PS5 disc drives at the PlayStation Store is totally unrelated.

As some outlets have now noticed, Sony's PS5 disc drive product page states in all bold, "Due to high demand, there is a limit of 1 per order." Some early reporting on the sales cap incorrectly assumed and/or suggested that this was in response to Sony basically declaring that physical game media is dead.

"IMPORTANT NOTICE: From Jan. 2028, newly released games on PlayStation will be available for purchase on PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital format only. Discs for games released before Jan. 2028 can continue to be played on this console," the product page states, also in bold lettering.

The 'important notice' is indeed new, but the high demand notification and order limit of one per person have been a part of the listing for over a year, according to several cached copies that are visible by taking a trip in the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine. For example, this cached copy from March 12, 2025 (nearly a year and a half ago) also states that orders are limited to one per order due to high demand.


Sony's standalone disc drive enables owners of the PS5 Digital Edition to upgrade their disc-less console for $79. It's and easy add-on to install—just power off the PS5, detach all cabling, remove the side cover, and attach the disc drive as outlined in the support video above. Once attached, put the cover back on, reconnect the cables, and you're off and running. The disc drive accessory also comes with a new set of feet that are required if you orient the PS5 horizontally. These are taller than the stock feet that come with the PS5.
Word to the wise—do not purchase a PS5 disc drive from a scalper on eBay. We're seeing a bunch of listings at inflated prices topping $100, and up to $130 in some cases. Even looking at listings that ended with a buyer, these drives are sometimes going for way above MSRP.

Don't bother. If you want a disc drive to attach to your PS5, you can order one direct from Sony or at Best Buy for $79 and $79.99, respectively.  Also, Best Buy does not appear to have an order limit in place.
Tags:  Sony, Gaming, Disc, ps5, playstation 5, (nyse:sony)
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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