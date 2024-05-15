Sony Xperia 1 VI Flagship Is Official With A Sweet Camera Setup And AI Smarts

Recent Xperia devices have been strong on the camera front, and it looks to be no different here. The primary 52MP Exmor T shooter is still in effect, but Sony drops a new telephoto in the form of a 12MP OIS sensor capable of 3.5-7.1 times zoom (i.e. 85-170mm focal length). This same sensor doubles as a macro shooter, capable of focusing down to 4 cm and magnifying objects by 2x.





Other improvements include a larger dedicated shutter button, updating the already potent camera app/UI to be more user-friendly than before, plus AI image processing to "prevent overexposed highlights by analysing (sic) the frames and the environmental brightness in real-time."