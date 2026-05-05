Sony WH-1000XX The ColleXion Leak: $649 Luxury Cans Rival AirPods Max





Sony’s next flagship headphones look ready to turn a familiar product line into a luxury statement, with leaked images and a steep price tag, ultimately with the intent of celebrating a decade of the 1000X family.





















Sony’s timing also suggests confidence, despite creeping consumer electronics prices. Ongoing reports keep pointing to a May 19 launch, and the fact that the headphones have already been pictured before a global release pretty much implies the reveal is happening soon.

So if the rumors hold true, the WH-1000XX won't be a separate model from the WH-1000XM6. Instead, Sony seems to be testing how far it can stretch the 1000X badge before buyers start complaining about the price.









Photo credits: MetGala via X