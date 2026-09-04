Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones With Top-Tier ANC Drop Below $400

Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones - Image: Sony

Sony's flagship WH-1000XM6 headphones for the mainstream market feature some of the best active noise cancellation (ANC) around, even more so than the excellent WH-1000XM5 that came before them. The newest model also introduces an upgraded QN3 processor and long battery life. Best of all, however, the WH-1000XM6 is on sale for a near all-time low price.

Save $60 On Sony's WH-1000XM6

Sony's WH-1000XM6 for $398 at Best Buy and several other retailers, including Amazon and direct from Sony. The only time we saw the WH-1000XM6 sell for less was when it briefly dipped to $378 earlier this summer. Pricing fluctuates, but do yourself a solid and avoid paying the full MSRP ($458) because these headphones are often on sale. You can scoreforand several other retailers, includingand. The only time we saw the WH-1000XM6 sell for less was when it briefly dipped to $378 earlier this summer. Pricing fluctuates, but do yourself a solid and avoid paying the full MSRP ($458) because these headphones are often on sale.





Powered by the aforementioned QN3 processors, Sony claims the ANC on these headphones is a remarkable seven times faster than the previous model. In addition to the upgraded chip, the WH-1000XM6 sports a dozen microphones, which is 1.5 times more than the last-gen model.





Other highlights include a foldable design paired with a magnetic-latch carrying case, carbon fiber composite dome drivers, and up to 30 hours of battery life. That battery life rating is with ANC turned on, too.





Even on sale the WH-1000XM6 is not cheap. However, if you have been wanting to upgrade to a premium set of headphones, this is about as cheap as it gets for this model. You also have a choice of colorways, including Black, Platinum Silver, Midnight Blue, Sand Pink, and Sandstone.





Sony WH-1000XM5 is on sale for a comparatively low $198 at Best Buy (50% off, save $200) and Amazon. While no longer the flagship offering, the WH-1000XM5 is still an excellent set of headphones, and it's now available at a killer price. Alternatively, the previous generationis on sale for a comparatively lowand. While no longer the flagship offering, the WH-1000XM5 is still an excellent set of headphones, and it's now available at a killer price.

Save $160 On Bose's QuietComfort Headphones

Bose QuietComfort headphones - Image: Bose



$199 at Best Buy ($160 off) and Amazon. That price applies to the Twilight Blue colorway (as shown above) and a few other color options. Otherwise, the price ranges from $229 to $359 for other hues. Another great option for those who don't want to spend a fistful of Benjamins is the Bose QuietComfort headphones, which you can snag for as low asand. That price applies to the Twilight Blue colorway (as shown above) and a few other color options. Otherwise, the price ranges from $229 to $359 for other hues.





For a touch under $200, you're getting Bose's excellent ANC with selectable Quiet and Aware modes, letting you block out ambient noise or pass ambient sound through when you want to hear your surroundings. These headphones also feature plush ear cushions, customizable EQ controls via the Bose Music app, and up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge.





Here are some more deals on headphones: