Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphone Leak Reveals A Stylish Redesign And Huge Battery Life Bump
The highly touted Sony WH-1000XM4 is due for an update, and images of the successor, the WH-1000XM5, are being leaked. The first rendered images to surface of the new headset show a cleaner design than the previous iteration that has proven to be a popular option (in part due to its excellent active noise cancellation technology).
The Sony WH-1000XM4 headset has been considered one of the best over-ear headphones with ANC on the market. The headset launched in 2020, while the WH-1000XM3 launched in 2018. So, it would make sense that the next generation of the highly acclaimed headset launches sometime this year. This makes the leak by TechnikNews of the first possible renders a bit more plausible. However, as with any leak we suggest you remain somewhat hesitant.
The leaked renders show a sleeker and more refined look to the headset compared to the WH-1000XM4. The arms that connect to the earcup are now separate from the headband, and there appears to be more padding on the earcups themselves. The only two colors revealed in the leak are black and what is referred to as silver, but has more of a sandstone look to some.
Some of the first specs have also possibly leaked. It is believed the headset will have a 40-hour battery life (with ANC) and can be fully charged in 3.5 hours. This would mean that the new headset would have 10 more hours of battery than its predecessor, but only need to charge the battery 30 minutes longer.
If the render is correct, the on/off switch is now a slider. The "Custom" button has also been renamed to NC/Ambient, but is still located in the same spot.
The WH-1000XM5 is supposedly coming with 3 microphones that have been repositioned. The headset is also said to be coming with new drivers and two processors for managing noise cancellation.
No price has been given as of yet for the new headset. As of right now, the XM4s still list for $349, though you can usually find it on sale—it's marked down on Amazon to $286.95 right now. You can probably expect the XM5 to stay around the same price point when it launches.
Top Image Courtesy of TechnikNews