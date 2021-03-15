Sony's Popular WH-1000XM4 Headphones Fall To All-Time Low For Work From Home Warriors
Last year, the Sony WH-1000XM4 leaked early and then officially launched with some solid features that put them ahead of the pack. Now, Amazon is offering up these headphones for sale at 21% off, bringing them down to a relatively palatable $278.00. Though it may seem like quite a bit of money, what you get out of these will be more than worth it in the long run.
The Sony WH-1000XM4s took some design cues from its predecessor but has some rather nice new features. First up is what Sony calls “Industry-leading noise canceling with Dual Noise Sensor technology.” These headphones use two microphones on each earcup which capture ambient noise and pass it to Sony’s “HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1.” Besides using the microphones for noise cancellation, they are also used for audio isolation, so call quality is improved.
As far as audio quality goes, the headphones feature 40mm drivers with liquid crystal polymer diaphragms, which “reproduce a full range of frequencies.” Pairing this with a digital sound enhancement engine onboard, users will have a high-quality music listening experience overall.
Alongside the audio experience, Sony has introduced new features such as multi-device connection, meaning you can pair the headphones with two devices at once. The headphones can then figure out if you are getting a call or what device is active and switch accordingly. There is also a Speak-to-chat feature that pauses music and lets in audio if it detects if you start speaking and a wearing detection sensor that will pause the music should you take the headphones off.
Ultimately, with 30hrs of battery life and a ten-minute charge to get five hours of playback, you will be set all day with high-quality audio. Whether you are on the move or sitting in an office, being immersed in audio is entirely worth it with a high-quality set of headphones. If you want to pick these industry leading noise-canceling headphones up, they can be had on Amazon for only $278.00 right now. If you do decide to grab the Sony WH-1000XM4, let us know what you think of them in the comments below.