Sony's Popular WH-1000XM4 Headphones Fall To All-Time Low For Work From Home Warriors





Last year, the Sony WH-1000XM4 leaked early and then officially launched with some solid features that put them ahead of the pack. Now, Amazon is offering up these headphones for sale at 21% off, bringing them down to a relatively palatable $278.00. Though it may seem like quite a bit of money, what you get out of these will be more than worth it in the long run.













As far as audio quality goes, the headphones feature 40mm drivers with liquid crystal polymer diaphragms, which “reproduce a full range of frequencies.” Pairing this with a digital sound enhancement engine onboard, users will have a high-quality music listening experience overall.













Alongside the audio experience, Sony has introduced new features such as multi-device connection, meaning you can pair the headphones with two devices at once. The headphones can then figure out if you are getting a call or what device is active and switch accordingly. There is also a Speak-to-chat feature that pauses music and lets in audio if it detects if you start speaking and a wearing detection sensor that will pause the music should you take the headphones off.