Amazing Elden Ring Overview Gameplay Trailer Leaves Us Drooling For The Game
Elden Ring is an upcoming RPG created by Hidetaka Miyazaki, creator of the influential Dark Souls video game series, and George R.R. Martin, author of the New York Times best-selling fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire. The game has been highly anticipated by many gamers, especially those who have longed for a follow-up Dark Souls game. At one point when Beta codes were being given out for the PS5 version, people were scalping the codes online for upwards of $200.
During a showcase stream for Elden Ring on Red Bull's Twitch channel yesterday, a new overview trailer was revealed. The trailer, which is just under 6 1/2 minutes long, gave another sneak peek at what gamers have to look forward to when Elden Ring officially launches in just under week. It included breathtaking footage of both cutscenes and gameplay. You can see for yourself just how incredibly beautiful the game is in the video below.
If you are looking to partake in the fantastical world of Elden Ring on the PC, you will want to make sure your rig is capable of running it. It will need to have at minimum the following specs:
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 - AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Memory: 12GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB - AMD Radeon RX 580 4 GB
- DirectX: Version 12 (Feature level 12.0)
- Storage: 60GB available space