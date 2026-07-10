New Sony RX10 V Superzoom Bridge Camera Fights The Mirrorless Takeover





Sony has finally launched the RX10 V some nine years after the last-generation RX10 arrived. For photographers seeking an all-in-one companion that negates the need for interchangeable lenses, this latest powerhouse packs a 24-600mm equivalent f/2.4-4 ZEISS Vario-Sonnar lens into a body the size of a Sony Alpha. The staggering price will likely raise an eyebrow or two, however.





While the core optics remain similar to its well-loved predecessor, the exterior has received quite the overhaul. Borrowing heavily from the Alpha mirrorless lineup, the camera features a larger grip, revised button layout, and autofocus joystick on the rear (reminiscent of the A7 V). A blackout-free 3.69-million-dot electronic viewfinder operating at 120 fps is also part of the upgrade. Additionally, battery life sees a nice 50% leap by moving to the larger NP-FZ100 cell, allowing for roughly 630 shots per charge.





The camera pairs the same 20-megapixel 1.0-type stacked Exmor RS sensor with Sony's latest BIONZ XR processing engine and a dedicated AI processing unit, so a little bit of old, a little bit of new. The processor unlocks 30 fps continuous shooting using the electronic shutter alongside real-time subject recognition autofocus capable of tracking humans, animals, birds, insects, and vehicles.





On the video front, the camera is able to shoot up to 4K at 120p, while supporting S-Cinetone, S-Log3, and an AI-driven Auto Framing feature.

In terms of value quotient, bearing in mind the new price tag of $2,299.99, the aging sensor struggles to keep pace with modern expectations when shooting conditions deteriorate. Early reviews have found that even though low-ISO images are remarkably sharp, rich, and colorful, the camera hits a steep performance wall in low light. By ISO 1600 or 3200, the in-camera noise reduction becomes aggressively heavy-handed. Furthermore, the camera's automatic white balance tends to skew noticeably cool and flat in mixed environments.





The AI autofocus system also reveals inconsistencies in the field. When shooting conditions are bright and contrast is high, the tracking system locks onto subjects decisively. However, if the ambient light dips or a subject moves against a busy, cluttered background, the autofocus will hesitate or miss entirely. All that said, we haven't spent any hands-on time with Sony's newest camera, so we'll reserve judgement until when and if we do.



