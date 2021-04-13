Sony's First Major PS5 Update Expands USB Storage Compatibility And Customization Options





It has been around five months since the PlayStation 5 came out, and for those who have been lucky enough to acquire one—the PS5 is in short supply, like the Xbox Series X/S and various PC hardware—Sony is now readying its first major system software update. With it comes expanded storage compatibility.





More specifically, the update enables storing PS5 games on external USB drives, essentially giving players a way to expand their console's built-in storage allotment. After applying the update, PS5 owners will be able to transfer games from the console's internal solid state drive (SSD) over to an external storage device, or the other way around. Sony also notes that is faster to reinstall a PS5 game from a USB drive than to re-download it or install from a physical disc.









It's a welcome enhancement to the PS5, though unfortunately, playing games off an external storage drive is still a feature will elude system owners.





"Because PS5 games are designed to take advantage of the console’s ultra high-speed SSD, PS5 titles can’t be played from USB extended storage. PS5 titles also cannot be directly downloaded to USB extended storage," Sony says.





That said, any games that have been transferred or copied back to internal storage will be automatically updated, when applicable. Users will also be able to select what game modes they want to install, like campaign or multiplayer.









The update will introduce new social features and customization options. Following the update, PS5 and PS4 players will be able to Share Play together while chatting in parties.







"This means PS5 console users can let their friends on PS4 consoles view their game screen, or even try out the PS5 games through Share Play, and vice versa. Options include the ability to share your screen with a friend, pass your controller virtually to a friend, or pass a second controller virtually to play co-op games together," Sony explains.





Sony is also improving the Game Base menu to allow for quicker access to certain content and features, as well as switching between Parties and Friends. In addition, PS5 owners will be able to quickly disable in-game chat, search their libraries and hide games from view, and adjust the magnification of the screen.





The ability to pre-download game updates is headed to the PS5 as well. This has to be enabled by developers, and on the user side, PS5 owners need to enable the "automatic updates" setting on their console.





Look for the update to arrive on PS5 hardware starting tomorrow.

