Sony Shakes Up PlayStation Leadership: Jim Ryan Retires, Co-CEOs Take Over
It was just last September that former SIE President and CEO Jim Ryan announced his retirement. At the time of Ryan’s retirement announcement, Sony remarked it would make Sony Group Corporation President, COO, and CFO Hiroki Totoki as interim CEO of SIE to help with the transition of Ryan leaving. However, effective June 1, 2024, Hideaki Nishino will be appointed CEO of SIE’s Platform Business Group, and Hermen Hulst will transition to CEO of SIE’s Studio Business Group. Totoki will remain President, COO and CFO of Sony Group Corporation, while also taking up the position of Chairman of SIE.
“Sony Interactive Entertainment is a dynamic and growing business that delivers incredible entertainment experiences through the connection of content and technology. These two leaders will have clear responsibilities and will manage strategic direction to ensure the focus remains on deepening engagement with existing PlayStation users and expanding experiences to new audiences,” remarked Totoki.
It also comes after PlayStation announced that it would be laying off about 900 employees. Ryan, who was still acting CEO, remarked that the company would be reducing its overall headcount globally by around 8%. Those cuts were said to affect employees across the company, including the Americas, EMEA, Japan, and APAC. London Studios was also shuttered completely.
In a press release concerning the new appointments, Hideaki remarked that PlayStation “will continue to connect players and creators through world-class products, services, and technology.” He added he is honored to be co-CEO along with Hulst, and that the two working closely together will be in a position “to build incredible experiences for an ever-expanding audience now and in the future.”
Hopefully the move of appointing co-CEOs works out well for Sony, especially with the PS5 Pro rumors beginning to gain steam, and the company looking at putting more of its games on PC.