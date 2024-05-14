CATEGORIES
home News

Sony Shakes Up PlayStation Leadership: Jim Ryan Retires, Co-CEOs Take Over

by Tim SweezyTuesday, May 14, 2024, 10:35 AM EDT
hero sony ps5 console
Sony has announced its new leadership structure, which will include two CEOs taking charge of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE). This is the first time Sony has decided to go with co-CEOs to manage its PlayStation side of the business.

It was just last September that former SIE President and CEO Jim Ryan announced his retirement. At the time of Ryan’s retirement announcement, Sony remarked it would make Sony Group Corporation President, COO, and CFO Hiroki Totoki as interim CEO of SIE to help with the transition of Ryan leaving. However, effective June 1, 2024, Hideaki Nishino will be appointed CEO of SIE’s Platform Business Group, and Hermen Hulst will transition to CEO of SIE’s Studio Business Group. Totoki will remain President, COO and CFO of Sony Group Corporation, while also taking up the position of Chairman of SIE.

“Sony Interactive Entertainment is a dynamic and growing business that delivers incredible entertainment experiences through the connection of content and technology. These two leaders will have clear responsibilities and will manage strategic direction to ensure the focus remains on deepening engagement with existing PlayStation users and expanding experiences to new audiences,” remarked Totoki.

helldivers 2 pc
Sony's Helldivers 2 screenshot on PC.

The news comes on the heels of Sony putting itself in a precarious position when it was announced that PC players of the popular game Helldivers 2 would have to create a PSN account if they wished to continue playing. After severe backlash, and a plethora of negative reviews of the game on Steam, Sony walked back the decision.

It also comes after PlayStation announced that it would be laying off about 900 employees. Ryan, who was still acting CEO, remarked that the company would be reducing its overall headcount globally by around 8%. Those cuts were said to affect employees across the company, including the Americas, EMEA, Japan, and APAC. London Studios was also shuttered completely.

In a press release concerning the new appointments, Hideaki remarked that PlayStation “will continue to connect players and creators through world-class products, services, and technology.” He added he is honored to be co-CEO along with Hulst, and that the two working closely together will be in a position “to build incredible experiences for an ever-expanding audience now and in the future.”

Hopefully the move of appointing co-CEOs works out well for Sony, especially with the PS5 Pro rumors beginning to gain steam, and the company looking at putting more of its games on PC.
Tags:  Video Games, PlayStation, ps5
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment