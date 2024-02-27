Here’s The Email Sony Sent To 900 PlayStation Workers Being Laid Off
Sony's PlayStation division joins a growing list of tech related companies that are trimming their budget at the cost of its employees. The tech giant shared an email it sent to its PlayStation employees where the company announced it will send some 900 workers packing.
In a press release, Sony President and CEO Jim Ryan made the news of the layoffs public about the upcoming changes. He stated that the company would be reducing its overall headcount globally by about 8%, or about 900 employees. The cuts will affect employees across all SIE (Sony Interactive Entertainment), including the Americas, EMEA, Japan, and APAC. It will also involve several PlayStation Studios, with PlayStation Studios’ London Studio closing in its entirety.
Ryan opened the email to the employees, remarking, “It is important to provide you with updates about the business as often as possible. Today, I am writing with sad news. Through discussions over the past few months about the evolving economic landscape, changes in the way we develop, distribute, and launch products, and ensuring our organization is future ready in this rapidly changing industry, we have concluded that tough decisions have become inevitable. The leadership team and I made the incredibly difficult decision to restructure operations, which regrettably includes a reduction in our workforce impacting very talented individuals who have contributed to our success.”
The email also noted how the upcoming changes would affect specific regions. US employees were told that those affected would be notified the same day, while those in the UK were informed that two of its studios would be impacted, along with “reductions in various functions across SIE in the UK.” While London Studio will be closed in its entirety, Firesprite Studio will only see a reduction in its team.
Affected employees in Japan will be recipients of a next career support program, with details being communicated separately from the email. Other impacted countries were told SIE would be in communication with those “who are potentially at risk or impacted as a result of this proposed course of action.” All employees let go will receive support, including severance benefits.
Sony’s email to its employees echoed many of the same sentiments other tech companies have been relaying in similar reductions in employees. Ryan remarked, “While these are challenging times, it is not indicative of a lack of strength of our company, our brand, or our industry. Our goal is to remain agile and adaptable and to continue to focus on delivering the best gaming experiences possible now and in the future.”
Anyone who would like to read the email in full can do so by checking out the press release.