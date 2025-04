Sony PlayStation 6 Rumors Swirl: Here's Everything We Know So Far

The Playstation Portal has proven to be quite popular and has also received various important updates that separate it from the PS5 console. It can play games independently of the PS5 and does not need to be tethered to the console, which makes for a more flexible gaming experience.The current rumors suggest the PS6 will be a platform, comprised of more than one device. Having two distinct pieces of hardware may give Sony the ability to offer a portable PS6 experience, for example, while also offering more powerful technology in the bigger console version.