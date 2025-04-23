Sony PlayStation 6 Rumors Swirl: Here's Everything We Know So Far
According to Gizmodo, the rumored, next-generation PlayStation handheld could essentially be a "side grade" to the current PS5. This means that while it may not be significantly more powerful, it will be compatible and obviously portable. Sony has an expansive library of games, and together with cloud gaming, a handheld that can natively run Playstion games may be an attractive option for fans of the platform.
The actual PS6 may also pack AMD's most powerful custom console silicon when it releases, according to the rumor. While a release date is unknown, a 2027 or 2028 time frame seems reasonable. Sony worked together with AMD to develop the Playstation's APU and PSSR upscaling, alongside AMD's own FSR 4.
The current rumors suggest the PS6 will be a platform, comprised of more than one device. Having two distinct pieces of hardware may give Sony the ability to offer a portable PS6 experience, for example, while also offering more powerful technology in the bigger console version.