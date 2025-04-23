CATEGORIES
Sony PlayStation 6 Rumors Swirl: Here's Everything We Know So Far

by Thiago TrevisanWednesday, April 23, 2025, 01:54 PM EDT
ps5 pro
Sony's Playstation 5 Pro is not even a year old, but rumors for the inevitable PlayStation 6 have already begun to swirl. What's perhaps most interesting about this latest rumor, is that it suggests there will be a handheld, portable released alongside the standard console. With the popularity of handheld systems such as Nintendo's Switch and Valve's Steam Deck, it is no surprise Sony wants in on some of that action.

According to Gizmodo, the rumored, next-generation PlayStation handheld could essentially be a "side grade" to the current PS5. This means that while it may not be significantly more powerful, it will be compatible and obviously portable. Sony has an expansive library of games, and together with cloud gaming, a handheld that can natively run Playstion games may be an attractive option for fans of the platform. 

The actual PS6 may also pack AMD's most powerful custom console silicon when it releases, according to the rumor. While a release date is unknown, a 2027 or 2028 time frame seems reasonable. Sony worked together with AMD to develop the Playstation's APU and PSSR upscaling, alongside AMD's own FSR 4. 
playstation both

The Playstation Portal has proven to be quite popular and has also received various important updates that separate it from the PS5 console. It can play games independently of the PS5 and does not need to be tethered to the console, which makes for a more flexible gaming experience. 

The current rumors suggest the PS6 will be a platform, comprised of more than one device. Having two distinct pieces of hardware may give Sony the ability to offer a portable PS6 experience, for example, while also offering more powerful technology in the bigger console version.
