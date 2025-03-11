PlayStation Lead Architect Confirms AMD FSR 4 Is Coming To PS5 Pro
Sony worked closely with AMD on developing this RDNA 4 upscaler, which was called Project Amethyst. AMD launched its desktop RDNA 4 GPUs recently, starting with the Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT. One of the primary features of the new GPUs is the enhanced machine learning capabilities and thus FSR 4. This is aimed at NVIDIA's DLSS, which has been available for several years now with AI upscaling such as frame generation.
It seems like Sony is aiming for a release date on PS5 Pro titles in 2026, as even the desktop RDNA 4 FSR 4 is still in its infancy. The success of AMD's RDNA 4 GPUs therefore hinge not only on its competition with NVIDIA, but in the console market as well. AMD develops the hardware under the hood of both the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.
The PS5 Pro notably already has PSSR, which helps to keep frame rates higher while keeping the resolution crisp. AMD's FSR 4 would take this further, allowing for even higher frame rates and more refined visuals overall with machine learning techniques. Consoles certainly do not need the horsepower of desktop PCs to play and look great. Valve's Steam deck is a great example of how a modestly powered system can still perform well with the right optimizations.
The PS5 Pro will do great with FSR 4, but I believe it likely is almost a building block to the next generation PlayStation 6. It will be interesting to see how Sony interprets FSR 4 on the PS5 Pro compared to the different hardware of RDNA 4 GPUs, but the future looks promising.