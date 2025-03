PlayStation Lead Architect Confirms AMD FSR 4 Is Coming To PS5 Pro

While there are only around 30 titles available for FSR 4 at RDNA 4's launch, more will come in the future. Likewise, Sony plans to add its hybrid mix of FSR 4 and PSSR to future PS5 Pro titles. The PS5 Pro has less performance than the recently released RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT GPUs, so it will be interesting to see how it leverages the FSR 4 capabilities.It seems like Sony is aiming for a release date on PS5 Pro titles in 2026, as even the desktop RDNA 4 FSR 4 is still in its infancy. The success of AMD's RDNA 4 GPUs therefore hinge not only on its competition with NVIDIA, but in the console market as well. AMD develops the hardware under the hood of both the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.The PS5 Pro notably already has PSSR, which helps to keep frame rates higher while keeping the resolution crisp. AMD's FSR 4 would take this further, allowing for even higher frame rates and more refined visuals overall with machine learning techniques. Consoles certainly do not need the horsepower of desktop PCs to play and look great. Valve's Steam deck is a great example of how a modestly powered system can still perform well with the right optimizations.The PS5 Pro will do great with FSR 4, but I believe it likely is almost a building block to the next generation PlayStation 6. It will be interesting to see how Sony interprets FSR 4 on the PS5 Pro compared to the different hardware of RDNA 4 GPUs, but the future looks promising.