CATEGORIES
home News

PlayStation Lead Architect Confirms AMD FSR 4 Is Coming To PS5 Pro

by Thiago TrevisanTuesday, March 11, 2025, 10:27 AM EDT
ps5 pro
Sony's PlayStation 5 Pro is a mid-lifecycle upgrade for the aging PlayStation 5 (non-Pro), but it may have some important features added soon. Sony has worked closely with AMD on its graphics technology that powers its PS5 consoles, to a greater degree than first made evident. According to Mark Cerny, who spoke with Eurogamer, AMD's FSR 4 upscaling technology will be the "next evolution" of PSSR and will be coming to the PS5 Pro. 

Sony worked closely with AMD on developing this RDNA 4 upscaler, which was called Project Amethyst. AMD launched its desktop RDNA 4 GPUs recently, starting with the Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT. One of the primary features of the new GPUs is the enhanced machine learning capabilities and thus FSR 4. This is aimed at NVIDIA's DLSS, which has been available for several years now with AI upscaling such as frame generation. 

powercolor amd

While there are only around 30 titles available for FSR 4 at RDNA 4's launch, more will come in the future. Likewise, Sony plans to add its hybrid mix of FSR 4 and PSSR to future PS5 Pro titles. The PS5 Pro has less performance than the recently released RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT GPUs, so it will be interesting to see how it leverages the FSR 4 capabilities. 

It seems like Sony is aiming for a release date on PS5 Pro titles in 2026, as even the desktop RDNA 4 FSR 4 is still in its infancy. The success of AMD's RDNA 4 GPUs therefore hinge not only on its competition with NVIDIA, but in the console market as well. AMD develops the hardware under the hood of both the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles. 

The PS5 Pro notably already has PSSR, which helps to keep frame rates higher while keeping the resolution crisp. AMD's FSR 4 would take this further, allowing for even higher frame rates and more refined visuals overall with machine learning techniques. Consoles certainly do not need the horsepower of desktop PCs to play and look great. Valve's Steam deck is a great example of how a modestly powered system can still perform well with the right optimizations. 

The PS5 Pro will do great with FSR 4, but I believe it likely is almost a building block to the next generation PlayStation 6. It will be interesting to see how Sony interprets FSR 4 on the PS5 Pro compared to the different hardware of RDNA 4 GPUs, but the future looks promising.  
Tags:  AMD, Sony, (nasdaq:amd), playstation 5 pro, (nasdaq:sony), fsr 4
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment