Sony Restrictions May Prevent PS5 From Playing Legacy PS4 Games At 120FPS







Sony has made some decisions that have put off developers and gamers alike, such as the 1440p debacle earlier this month . Now, it has been found that while games are being updated to run at 120FPS on the Xbox Series X and S, the PlayStation 5 is not getting the same treatment though it is completely capable. It appears that this is due to how backwards compatible games are handled on the PlayStation, so "Play Has No Limits," unless you are a PS4 app and do not get a 120FPS update.





Rocket League, the famous driving soccer game (soc-car?), received the same treatment Warzone received: Xbox Series X|S 120FPS, PlayStation Nada. Developers for Rocket League at Psyonix spoke to Eurogamer and reported that the main reason for FPS disparity on the PlayStation 5 is because it “requires a full native port,” while the Xbox only needs a “minor patch” for 120FPS to work. The sheer amount of time it would take to remake a game is largely unfeasible, and if the next-gen Xbox consoles only require a patch to enable features, why doesn’t the PlayStation?