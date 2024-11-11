CATEGORIES
Time Is Running Out To Claim A Free VR Accessory For Your PlayStation 5

by Alan VelascoMonday, November 11, 2024, 02:21 PM EDT
When the PlayStation 5 launched, Sony provided owners of its current generation console with a free adapter so they could continue to use the company’s first-generation PS VR headset. However, this offer seems to be winding down as Sony looks to turn the page on its failed VR efforts, with the company saying that, “as of November 26th 2024, or until supplies last, the PlayStation Camera adapter will no longer be available.” Once this program ends, the only option available will be third-party solutions.

This adapter is necessary, as the PlayStation Camera only works using a port that was originally available on the PlayStation 4. The camera is used for tracking the position of the player as they hold their PlayStation Move and Aim controllers, which is an essential part of how PS VR works. Unfortunately, the company’s latest camera isn’t compatible with the PS VR.

The process for placing an order is fairly straightforward, as Sony has an online form available for customers to fill out. Owners “should be prepared to provide your PS VR processor unit serial number, first name, last name, email address, shipping address, and phone number,” to file their request. It’s also possible to make a request by calling Sony’s customer support line.

Customers who haven’t taken advantage of this offer should really do so while it’s still an option. Games from the PS VR aren’t compatible with the PS VR 2, meaning that if anything were to happen to their PlayStation 4 and they don’t have the adapter readily available, they would no longer be able to enjoy their games. There’s also no telling how long third-party options will remain available and if they’ll be reasonably priced. And of course, free is the best kind of VR accessory.
