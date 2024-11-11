Time Is Running Out To Claim A Free VR Accessory For Your PlayStation 5
This adapter is necessary, as the PlayStation Camera only works using a port that was originally available on the PlayStation 4. The camera is used for tracking the position of the player as they hold their PlayStation Move and Aim controllers, which is an essential part of how PS VR works. Unfortunately, the company’s latest camera isn’t compatible with the PS VR.
The process for placing an order is fairly straightforward, as Sony has an online form available for customers to fill out. Owners “should be prepared to provide your PS VR processor unit serial number, first name, last name, email address, shipping address, and phone number,” to file their request. It’s also possible to make a request by calling Sony’s customer support line.
Customers who haven’t taken advantage of this offer should really do so while it’s still an option. Games from the PS VR aren’t compatible with the PS VR 2, meaning that if anything were to happen to their PlayStation 4 and they don’t have the adapter readily available, they would no longer be able to enjoy their games. There’s also no telling how long third-party options will remain available and if they’ll be reasonably priced. And of course, free is the best kind of VR accessory.