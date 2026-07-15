Sony Indefinitely Delays Highly Anticipated PS5 FlexStrike Fight Stick





Originally scheduled to hit shelves on August 6, the $199.99 accessory was meant to launch alongside MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls. Sony had even initially opened the doors for global preorders on June 12, offering the device through its PlayStation Direct storefront and various retail partners. However, in an official update to its hardware announcement, the company revealed it is hitting the brakes to focus on "unexpected production delays" and fine-tune the hardware for launch. Better still, how about prep a proper wired version while you're at it, Sony?





Nonetheless, for the fighting game community, the FlexStrike marks Sony's first official, first-party wireless fight stick designed with high-level tournament portability in mind. Built with the distinct two-tone black and white look of a PS5, the device features an arcade-style joystick and an eight-button layout. The fight stick is slated to include a dedicated sling carrying case and a built-in rechargeable battery, ensuring players can transition from home setups to local majors without a fuss. Dual compatibility with PC and PS5 (with PC driver support planned to roll out gradually after release) further cements its value proposition.



