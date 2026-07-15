Sony Indefinitely Delays Highly Anticipated PS5 FlexStrike Fight Stick

Sony's highly anticipated FlexStrike wireless fight stick has been delayed indefinitely due to unexpected production issues, leaving gaming enthusiasts waiting for a new release date.
Originally scheduled to hit shelves on August 6, the $199.99 accessory was meant to launch alongside MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls. Sony had even initially opened the doors for global preorders on June 12, offering the device through its PlayStation Direct storefront and various retail partners. However, in an official update to its hardware announcement, the company revealed it is hitting the brakes to focus on "unexpected production delays" and fine-tune the hardware for launch. Better still, how about prep a proper wired version while you're at it, Sony?
Nonetheless, for the fighting game community, the FlexStrike marks Sony's first official, first-party wireless fight stick
designed with high-level tournament portability in mind. Built with the distinct two-tone black and white look of a PS5, the device features an arcade-style joystick and an eight-button layout. The fight stick is slated to include a dedicated sling carrying case and a built-in rechargeable battery, ensuring players can transition from home setups to local majors without a fuss. Dual compatibility with PC and PS5 (with PC driver support planned to roll out gradually after release) further cements its value proposition.
While the fight stick’s delay is an unexpected kink for consumers, other key components of Sony's new boutique hardware lineup remain on track. For example, the new 27-inch PlayStation Gaming Monitor
with a built-in DualSense charging hook is still scheduled to launch in the US and Japan on August 27 for $349.99, sporting a QHD IPS panel capable of 120Hz on PS5 and PS5 Pro, as well as up to 240Hz on PC. Meanwhile, the upcoming Pulse Elevate wireless desktop speakers, which leverage the same planar magnetic driver technology found in the Pulse Explore earbuds, are still expected to debut later in the year, though pricing details have yet to be revealed.
For now, players and eager fans of older Fighter Sticks who had already placed their preorders are left in limbo. Sony has assured consumers that communications are on the way
to detail order statuses, but the lack of a concrete fallback date has raised concerns. Still, the manufacturer emphasizes that the delay is a necessary evil to guarantee the hardware meets competitive performance standards.