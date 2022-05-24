Sony Gimps Retro PS1 Games On PlayStation Plus And Gamers Aren't Happy





The thing is, it wasn't always that way. For quite some time, broadcast networks and displays in various countries around the world (in fact, most of the world besides Japan and most of the Americas) used the PAL standard. PAL scans at 50 Hz, not 60 Hz, and that was a headache for early video game developers and publishers.







Broadcast standard map by JyrusTheGreat for Wikimedia Commons

See, Sony just launched its revised and refreshed PlayStation Plus service, and one of the things you get for your $120 USD/year subscription is access to original PlayStation and PS2 games via emulation. Many folks have been checking out the emulator and found it to be pretty decent, with good accuracy and a nice selection of options for polishing up these ancient relics.





Video from Andshrew showing the bad performance of Ape Escape on PS5.



However, PAL games ran at 50 Hz, instead of 60 Hz. Since most PlayStation games actually ran at half-refresh (or less), this means 25 FPS instead of 30 FPS. You might think, "bah, who cares, it's just 5 FPS," but 25 FPS does not divide evenly into 60Hz. In other words, on most displays, players are going to suffer massive frame delivery quantization artifacts, commonly known as "judder".





Incredibly, the PlayStation Classic had this same issue.

