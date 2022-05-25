Sony Days Of Play 2022 Sale: Score Awesome Deals Up To $100 Off PS5 Accessories And Games





Logitech's Dual-Motor Driving Force G29 racing wheel for (save $170). It works with the PS5, PS4, and PS3 as well as Windows and Mac. It's not just controllers that are on sale. You can also snagracing wheel for $229.99 at Amazon (save $170). It works with the PS5, PS4, and PS3 as well as Windows and Mac.





Some notable features include an adjustable floor pedal unit with a pressure-sensitive braking system, rubber feet, and retractable carpet grip; dual motors for force feedback so you can feel the bumps when driving; solid steel bearings in the wheel shaft; stainless steel paddle shifters; and easy access game controls.





Here are some other hardware deals...