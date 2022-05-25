Sony Days Of Play 2022 Sale: Score Awesome Deals Up To $100 Off PS5 Accessories And Games
If you managed to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 console and have been holding off buying a second controller, now is the time. The DualSense (voted best controller of all time) has never been cheaper than it is right now, and in a variety of color options, too. The discount is part of Sony's wide ranging Days of Play 2022 sale, big savings on hardware accessories and games.
The sale is live now and runs through June 8. A lot of the discounts are available on Amazon, though it's also worth checking the PlayStation Gear Store over the next few days for daily deals. They include...
- On May 25, spend over $50 and you’ll receive an insulated beverage sleeve with your order.
- On May 26, buy two God of War items and get a third free.
- On May 27, you can enjoy a “5 under $5” PlayStation Shapes offer for that 24 hour period only.
Getting back to the aforementioned controller, you can find the Sony DualSense Wireless on sale for $59 at Amazon (save $10.99). That's not a huge discount, but this is an awesome controller and one that often sticks with its MSRP. You can choose from a bunch of difference colors as well, some of which typically command premiums over the white version...
- Sony DualSense Wireless (White): $59 (save $10.99)
- Sony DualSense Wireless (Cosmic Red): $59 (save $15.99)
- Sony DualSense Wireless (Galactic Purple): $59.99 (save $15.99)
- Sony DualSense Wireless (Midnight Black): $59.99 (save $10.99)
- Sony DualSense Wireless (Nova Pink): $59 (save $15.99)
- Sony DualSense Wireless (Starlight Blue): $59 (save $15.99)
It's not just controllers that are on sale. You can also snag Logitech's Dual-Motor Driving Force G29 racing wheel for $229.99 at Amazon (save $170). It works with the PS5, PS4, and PS3 as well as Windows and Mac.
Some notable features include an adjustable floor pedal unit with a pressure-sensitive braking system, rubber feet, and retractable carpet grip; dual motors for force feedback so you can feel the bumps when driving; solid steel bearings in the wheel shaft; stainless steel paddle shifters; and easy access game controls.
Here are some other hardware deals...
- PlayStation VR Marvel's Iron Man VR Bundle: $249.99 at GameStop (save $100)
- PlayStation PULSE 3D Wireless Headset (Black): $89 at Amazon (save $10.99)
- PlayStation PULSE 3D Wireless Headset (White): $89 at Amazon (save $10.99)
- Razer Kaira X Wired Headset: $49.99 at Amazon (save $10)
- PlayStation HD Camera: $49 at Amazon (save $10)
And of course there are the games. Lots of games. There are too many to list, but here are some highlights...
- Grand Theft Auto V: $19.99 at Amazon (saved $20)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: $39.99 at Amazon (save $30)
- Elden Ring: $49.94 (save $10.05)
- Uncharted: Legacy of the Thieves: $29.99 at Amazon (save $20)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Standard Edition: $49.79 at Amazon (save $10.20)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Standard Edition: $19.88 at Amazon (save $40.11)
- Madden NFL 22 Standard Edition: $24.99 at Amazon (save $45)
- NBA 2K22: $19.93 at Amazon (save $50.06)