Samsung's 77-Inch 4K OLED TV Is Great For Gaming And A Whopping $1,700 Off





So here's the thing, even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are officially in the rear view mirror (with record online spending this year, no less), it's not as though retailers are slowing down with the deluge of deals. And we don't mean crummy bargains that are largely bogus or otherwise not all that interesting, but real discounts.





77-inch Samsung S84D OLED 4K TV for $1,599.99 at Best Buy (save $1,700). That's a massive discount, but what's the difference between the S84D and more commonly found S85D? There appears to be some confusion over the matter. It bears mentioning because you can score afor. That's a massive discount, but what's the difference between the S84D and more commonly found S85D? There appears to be some confusion over the matter.





According to the display gurus at Rtings, the S84D is a Best Buy exclusive with built-in 30W 2.1 channel speakers (versus 20W), with otherwise "no difference in performance" to the S85D. When we pinged Samsung's online chat support, a rep told us the S84D uses a QD-OLED panel, whereas the S85D uses a WOLED panel.





Without getting into the weeds of panel types, QD-OLED is generally considered better in terms of overall image quality (each have their strengths and weaknesses). That said, we recommend going on the assumption that the online chat rep could be mistaken, and take it as a bonus if they're right.





In the meantime, you can read the site's review of the S85D , which gave it exceptionally high marks for both gaming and HDR gaming (and virtually everything else). This TV hits a lot of the right notes with HDMI 2.1 connectivity, support for 4K at 120Hz, variable refresh rate (VRR) support, and a killer price. About the only fault we can find is that Samsung stubbornly refuses to support Dolby Vision, though at least you get the other HDR standards. And at $1,599.99 for a giant-sized OLED TV with gaming amenities, it's hard to be over disappointed with that.













75-inch Hisense U6 series 4K mini LED TV that's on sale for $647.99 at Amazon (save $200.01). We're still blown away by how relatively affordable big-size TVs have become in the recent years, and scoring a 75-inch model that falls into the mini LED category for under $650 is a steal. Another slam dunk deal is this this discountedthat's on sale for. We're still blown away by how relatively affordable big-size TVs have become in the recent years, and scoring a 75-inch model that falls into the mini LED category for under $650 is a steal.





We do have to temper our excitement somewhat, though, as mini LED is still not on par with OLED overall. And in this case, this is an entry-level model from last year. It also lacks HDMI 2.1 connectivity and instead uses HDMI 2.0, hence part of the reason why the price is so low. However, it's still a very good TV overall, and for gaming, it at least offers VRR support (albeit it has a 60Hz panel).





75-inch Hisense U7 series 4k mini LED TV for $879.99 at Amazon (save $500), which boasts a 144Hz panel and HDMI 2.1 connectivity, among other upgrades. If you have a slightly bigger budget and want more gaming features, you can get a newer-modelfor, which boasts a 144Hz panel and HDMI 2.1 connectivity, among other upgrades.





Here are some more TV deals...