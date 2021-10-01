CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillFriday, October 01, 2021

Sony 65- And 77-Inch Bravia XR OLED Google TVs Up To $1,000 Off With These Hot Deals

If you’re in the market for a high-quality. large-screen HDTV, Amazon is currently running some compelling deals on the Sony Bravia XR A80J Smart TV in 65-inch and 77-inch sizes. Now that the NFL regular season is upon us, now is perhaps as good a time as any to upgrade your viewing experience.

As you might expect from a high-end TV, Sony throws in everything but the kitchen sink with the Bravia XR family. The TVs feature OLED display technology, a requisite 4K resolution (at up to 120Hz), Dolby Vision HDR (great for the new Xbox Series X/S update), and the Cognitive Processor XR chip (which helps deliver inky blacks, excellent contrast, and more natural colors).

Given that these are Smart TVs they're running the Google TV interface with access to all of your popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and countless others. While Google TV gets you access to the Google Assistant, these TVs also support Amazon Alexa giving you the best of both worlds to interface with your smart home.

As for pricing, the 65-inch A80J was previously priced at $2,298 but is discounted 22 percent today to $1,798. Likewise, the 77-inch inch model falls from its previous price of $3,999.99 to $2,998 (a 25 percent discount). According to CamelCamelCamel, these are the lowest prices ever for the TVs on Amazon.

Amazon is offering free scheduled home delivery for both of these TVs if you are a Prime subscriber.

