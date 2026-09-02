Sonos Reinvents Its Ecosystem With New Soundbar, Headphones And AI OS
by
Aaron Leong
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Wednesday, September 02, 2026, 10:39 AM EDT
Two years later, Sonos is ready to turn the page and prove to its fans that the company is back, baby. To show for its efforts, Sonos unveiled a big overhaul of its hardware and software ecosystem, launching a couple of new audio products alongside a rebranded, Sonos 27 AI-driven OS.
Starting with the gear: the Beam Ultra soundbar packs nine drivers into a mid-sized footprint, introducing two up-firing speakers that boast true 7.1.2 Dolby Atmos surround sound. To keep dialogue clarity, it features an upgraded center channel accompanied by four distinct levels of AI Speech Enhancement. Meanwhile, the Ace Ultra headphones refine personal audio with a redesigned 40mm driver, a 10-microphone array (that handles ANC and phone calls), and up to 35 hours of battery life.
Crucially, the Ace Ultra integrates directly with the broader home system through Headphone Engine 2, which enables users to push audio seamlessly from a nearby Sonos speaker to their headphones (and pull it back out again) with a physical button press on the earcup, abstaining the need for local Bluetooth pairing or phone intervention.
Underpinning these products is Sonos 27, the newly named generation of the company’s underlying software platform. A core feature to this OS is Sonos Fabric, a capability that uses high-frequency ultrasonic positioning to allow connected speakers to detect each other's physical locations. This powers adaptive features like "portable surrounds," which lets portable units (pairs only) like the Move 2 or Sonos Play automatically configure themselves as rear home theater channels the moment they are placed behind a listener, reverting back to standalone speakers when moved away.
Sonos 27 also introduces a flexible, multi-assistant approach to artificial intelligence. For one, there's Sonos 27voice, an assistant tailored specifically for open-ended music requests and mood curation. Simultaneously, there's Sonos 27mcp, an open protocol integration that allows external AI models to interface directly with all products compatible with the current Sonos app. Speaking of, perhaps in an attempt to restore the faith of its user base, the app receives community-focused navigational updates, restoring tabbed layouts, adding quick-pinning functions for multi-room configurations, and supporting lock-screen media controls.
Both the Beam Ultra and Ace Ultra are currently available for preorder, with general availability alongside key Sonos 27 feature rollouts slated through September.