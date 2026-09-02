CATEGORIES
home News

Sonos Reinvents Its Ecosystem With New Soundbar, Headphones And AI OS

by Aaron LeongWednesday, September 02, 2026, 10:39 AM EDT
Sonos announced two new products, the Ace Ultra and Beam Ultra
Sonos announced two new products, the Ace Ultra and Beam Ultra - Image: Sonos
Two years later, Sonos is ready to turn the page and prove to its fans that the company is back, baby. To show for its efforts, Sonos unveiled a big overhaul of its hardware and software ecosystem, launching a couple of new audio products alongside a rebranded, Sonos 27 AI-driven OS.

The Ace Ultra premium lifestyle headphones
The Ace Ultra premium lifestyle headphones - Image: Sonos

Starting with the gear: the Beam Ultra soundbar packs nine drivers into a mid-sized footprint, introducing two up-firing speakers that boast true 7.1.2 Dolby Atmos surround sound. To keep dialogue clarity, it features an upgraded center channel accompanied by four distinct levels of AI Speech Enhancement. Meanwhile, the Ace Ultra headphones refine personal audio with a redesigned 40mm driver, a 10-microphone array (that handles ANC and phone calls), and up to 35 hours of battery life.

Crucially, the Ace Ultra integrates directly with the broader home system through Headphone Engine 2, which enables users to push audio seamlessly from a nearby Sonos speaker to their headphones (and pull it back out again) with a physical button press on the earcup, abstaining the need for local Bluetooth pairing or phone intervention.

Sonos Beam Ultra now sports "true 7.1.2 Dolby Atmos""
Sonos Beam Ultra now sports "true 7.1.2 Dolby Atmos"" - Image: Sonos

Underpinning these products is Sonos 27, the newly named generation of the company’s underlying software platform. A core feature to this OS is Sonos Fabric, a capability that uses high-frequency ultrasonic positioning to allow connected speakers to detect each other's physical locations. This powers adaptive features like "portable surrounds," which lets portable units (pairs only) like the Move 2 or Sonos Play automatically configure themselves as rear home theater channels the moment they are placed behind a listener, reverting back to standalone speakers when moved away.

Sonos 27 also introduces a flexible, multi-assistant approach to artificial intelligence. For one, there's Sonos 27voice, an assistant tailored specifically for open-ended music requests and mood curation. Simultaneously, there's Sonos 27mcp, an open protocol integration that allows external AI models to interface directly with all products compatible with the current Sonos app. Speaking of, perhaps in an attempt to restore the faith of its user base, the app receives community-focused navigational updates, restoring tabbed layouts, adding quick-pinning functions for multi-room configurations, and supporting lock-screen media controls. 

Both the Beam Ultra and Ace Ultra are currently available for preorder, with general availability alongside key Sonos 27 feature rollouts slated through September.

Check out these affiliated buy links:
  • Sonos Beam Ultra @ Amazon ($699)
  • Sonos Beam Ultra @ Sonos ($699)
  • Sonos Ace Ultra @ Amazon ($449)
  • Sonos Ace Ultra @ Sonos ($449)
Tags:  headphones, Audio, soundbar, sonos
Aaron Leong

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use