Sonos Reinvents Its Ecosystem With New Soundbar, Headphones And AI OS

Sonos announced two new products, the Ace Ultra and Beam Ultra - Image: Sonos

Two years later, Sonos is ready to turn the page and prove to its fans that the company is back, baby. To show for its efforts, Sonos unveiled a big overhaul of its hardware and software ecosystem, launching a couple of new audio products alongside a rebranded, Sonos 27 AI-driven OS.





The Ace Ultra premium lifestyle headphones - Image: Sonos



Crucially, the Ace Ultra integrates directly with the broader home system through Headphone Engine 2, which enables users to push audio seamlessly from a nearby Sonos speaker to their headphones (and pull it back out again) with a physical button press on the earcup, abstaining the need for local Bluetooth pairing or phone intervention.





Sonos Beam Ultra now sports "true 7.1.2 Dolby Atmos"" - Image: Sonos



Sonos 27 also introduces a flexible, multi-assistant approach to artificial intelligence. For one, there's Sonos 27voice, an assistant tailored specifically for open-ended music requests and mood curation. Simultaneously, there's Sonos 27mcp, an open protocol integration that allows external AI models to interface directly with all products compatible with the current Sonos app. Speaking of, perhaps in an attempt to restore the faith of its user base, the app receives community-focused navigational updates, restoring tabbed layouts, adding quick-pinning functions for multi-room configurations, and supporting lock-screen media controls.





Both the Beam Ultra and Ace Ultra are currently available for preorder, with general availability alongside key Sonos 27 feature rollouts slated through September.





Check out these affiliated buy links:

Sonos Beam Ultra @ Amazon ($699)

($699) Sonos Beam Ultra @ Sonos ($699)

($699) Sonos Ace Ultra @ Amazon ($449)

($449) Sonos Ace Ultra @ Sonos ($449)