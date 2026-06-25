Someone 3D Printed A Case To Build Your Own Superior Steam Machine
See the "Terk Box," a custom build from AMD employee Jacob Terkelsen. The Terk Box uses a Flex-ATX power supply, a mini ITX motherboard, and a low-profile NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060. The original 3D print files were sourced from 3DCatt on Printables, where the landing page also listing some suggested DIY components.
In addition to the aforementioned (Gigabyte) low-profile NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060, the TerkBox v1.1 is powered by a 400W FlexATX PSU, an AMD Ryzen 5 5500 CPU, 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, and a 512 GB NVMe SSD. A previous DIY simulated "Steam Machine" build linked by the same user featured a Zalman Cubix MicroATX case for just $700.
Here she is, Terk Box v1. 1— Jacob Terkelsen (@theterk) June 24, 2026
I'm working with the designer about future improvements, but for a first major revision and she's now "complete"
We added more ventilation in the back so the RTX 5060 is no longer choked.
HMU if you want me to build you one. pic.twitter.com/PAt0WaBXGX
At time of writing, SteamOS 3.8 has been officially released to allow users to build their own Steam Machines, though it only supports AMD GPUs for now. This means projects like this reliant on low-profile discrete NVIDIA GPUs will need to rely on OSes like Bazzite or Windows 11, but that will change when Valve is finished adding NVIDIA support to SteamOS.
For now, Jacob Terkelsen is collaborating with the 3D print designer 3DCatt on further improvements to the 3D printable Steam Machine chassis, with noted weaknesses including "the gap between PSU and CPU" and airflow in general. As-is, the tilted motherboard and GPU placement are an interesting solution to fitting standard PC parts within a form factor designed for semi-custom AMD hardware.