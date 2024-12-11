Solos Launches AirGo Vision Smart Glasses With ChatGPT To Take On Meta's Ray-Bans
The AirGo Vision bring built-in ChatGPT voice assistance and active real-time visual recognition in a relatively compact and discrete frame. If the Vision sounds a lot like the Ray-Ban Meta, you are right. Meta's smart glasses are the only other of its kind that offer camera vision and LLM AI.
The AirGo Vision isn't Solos' first device with ChatGPT integration (that honor goes to the Argon series), but the new model has cameras located on the front edge of each temple. Using images received from the camera sensors, the glasses process the visual data to allow for environmental-based queries and actions. Users can, for instance, ask the glasses to identify objects, activities, people, and text. Other voice-activated abilities include language translation and photo capture.
One unique option the Vision offers is the capability to switch out the stock camera-enabled frames for more traditional ones when users are in a situation or location where the cameras would be considered inappropriate or unsuitable. Kenneth Fan, co-founder of Solos, stated, "One thing we promised to deliver on was allowing consumers to have control of their experience with AI and smart technology, particularly with privacy options in mind. That’s why we developed frames that can easily be changed to decide when and where a camera may be appropriate without sacrificing any of the fun features."
Until we can get our hands on a pair, we can only assume, based on how ChatGPT's LLM works, that while Vision users can ask for contextual information, such as, "What is this bird?", ChatGPT will provide piecemeal responses to the effect of, "This is a crow" without further information. Users will have to continually engage with the AI for more details with more questions.
In terms of battery life (which the Ray-Ban Metas aren't known for), the Vision is expected to get about 16 hours-worth of AI queries and photo shooting from a single charge.
This kind of competition is great for consumers. Both the Ray-Ban Meta ($300) and the Solos AirGo Vision ($300) are currently priced the same, although time will tell which of these will get discounted first. For the AirGo Visions, customers can also get the camera and traditional frame bundle for $350, and in either case, ordering prescription lenses will be extra.