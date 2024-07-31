OpenAI Begins Rolling Out Anticipated Natural Voice Upgrade For ChatGPT
Advanced Voice Mode on Open AI’s ChatGPT service is now available to a select group of users that have been invited to participate in its limited alpha period. The company’s official X account posted that “Advanced Voice Mode offers more natural, real-time conversations, allows you to interrupt anytime, and senses and responds to your emotions.”
This has been a highly anticipated feature after OpenAI showed off the potential for voice-based conversations with ChatGPT back in May. While the dust up with Scarlett Johansson over how similar the AI’s voice was to hers got most of the headlines at the time, it’s a potentially better and more interesting way of interacting with the company’s AI products.
The feature will only be accessible while using the Android or iOS ChatGPT app, where users will see an icon to the right of the message box that starts Advanced Voice Mode. There will also be an option for muting a device’s microphone while leaving this mode running, so users can control when ChatGPT is listening in.
With it being early days for this feature there are some limitations to be aware of. Advanced Voice Mode has daily rate limits, is unable to utilize custom instructions or memories, and can’t be used with GPTs. OpenAI is also recommending the use of headphones so that a user’s conversation isn’t interrupted by noise in the environment. Unfortunately, there’s no specific information regarding the daily limit, other than the “ChatGPT app will output a warning when you have 3 minutes left of audio.”
Even with the limitations listed it’s still exciting to see OpenAI finally starting to roll out Advanced Voice Mode. Hopefully it can continue to improve this feature as more users access it, and will become more widely available as the year goes on.