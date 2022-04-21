Stanford Researchers Develop Solar Panels That Can Also Generate Power At Night

If you're a PC hardware enthusiast, you're probably familiar with thermoelectric cooling (TEC). These coolers, also known as Peltier-effect coolers (or just "Peltier coolers"), use electricity to rapidly transfer heat from one side to the other. Well, the Seebeck effect is essentially the reverse of that—using the transfer of heat, thermoelectric generators create electricity from the difference in potential.





The inside of a Peltier cooler. This one's seen better days.

