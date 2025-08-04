Snoopy & Woodstock Return For A New MoonSwatch With A Whismical Easter Egg
Dropping exclusively on Saturday, August 9 to coincide with the Sturgeon Moon (August's full moon), the Mission to Earthphase: Moonshine Gold continues the playful yet sophisticated collaboration between the two watch giants.
Housed in a sleek, navy Bioceramic case, the watch boasts a white opaline dial against dark starry minute tracks, along with hands and sub-dials that actually shimmer. The iconic chronograph layout remains, but with a twist: at 2 o'clock, you'll find a moonphase indicator, while at 10 o'clock, an earthphase display shows how our planet appears when viewed from the Moon. Both complications operate on a 29.5-day cycle, moving in opposite directions as a horological nod to celestial mechanics.
Of course, the stars of the show are Snoopy and his trusty sidekick Woodstock. They are charmingly depicted beneath the earthphase window, seemingly gazing at our home planet. Snoopy's catch phrase, "Keep looking up…that’s the secret of life" comes to mind.
As mentioned, the watch sports Omega's proprietary Moonshine Gold, an 18K yellow gold alloy known for its subtle shimmer. In this Earthphase edition, the Moonshine Gold accents are applied to the two moons on the moonphase indicator. One moon even features a subtle net-like pattern, referencing the Sturgeon Moon.
As with most MoonSwatch releases, this special edition will be available in select Swatch stores worldwide only on August 9th, with purchases limited to one per customer, per store. For what it is, $380 is actually decently priced, although its exclusivity will probably drive its used market value substantially.