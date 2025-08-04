Snoopy & Woodstock Return For A New MoonSwatch With A Whismical Easter Egg





Omega and Swatch have announced their 31st MoonSwatch collaboration called the Mission to Earthphase: Moonshine Gold. This ultra limited release will be particularly special for Peanuts fans as the timepiece combines Swatch's innovative Bioceramic chassis, a touch of Omega's bespoke Moonshine Gold alloy, plus the beloved Snoopy and Woodstock on the watch face.



Dropping exclusively on Saturday, August 9 to coincide with the Sturgeon Moon (August's full moon) , the Mission to Earthphase: Moonshine Gold continues the playful yet sophisticated collaboration between the two watch giants.











Housed in a sleek, navy Bioceramic case, the watch boasts a white opaline dial against dark starry minute tracks, along with hands and sub-dials that actually shimmer. The iconic chronograph layout remains, but with a twist: at 2 o'clock, you'll find a moonphase indicator, while at 10 o'clock, an earthphase display shows how our planet appears when viewed from the Moon. Both complications operate on a 29.5-day cycle, moving in opposite directions as a horological nod to celestial mechanics.



Of course, the stars of the show are Snoopy and his trusty sidekick Woodstock. They are charmingly depicted beneath the earthphase window, seemingly gazing at our home planet. Snoopy's catch phrase, "Keep looking up…that’s the secret of life" comes to mind.













However, the true magic unfolds when the lights go down, or more precisely, when a UV light is shone over the dial. Under UV illumination, a hidden quote from a 1969 Peanuts comic strip appears in a speech bubble next to Snoopy, declaring: "I beat everybody…" This cheeky Easter Egg harks to Peanut's long-standing association with human space missions plus the spirit of the Omega Speedmaster, famously known as the first watch on the Moon.







