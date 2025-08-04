CATEGORIES
home News

Snoopy & Woodstock Return For A New MoonSwatch With A Whismical Easter Egg

by Aaron LeongMonday, August 04, 2025, 11:47 AM EDT
hero moonswatch peanuts close
Omega and Swatch have announced their 31st MoonSwatch collaboration called the Mission to Earthphase: Moonshine Gold. This ultra limited release will be particularly special for Peanuts fans as the timepiece combines Swatch's innovative Bioceramic chassis, a touch of Omega's bespoke Moonshine Gold alloy, plus the beloved Snoopy and Woodstock on the watch face. 

Dropping exclusively on Saturday, August 9 to coincide with the Sturgeon Moon (August's full moon), the Mission to Earthphase: Moonshine Gold continues the playful yet sophisticated collaboration between the two watch giants.

moonswatch peanuts full1

Housed in a sleek, navy Bioceramic case, the watch boasts a white opaline dial against dark starry minute tracks, along with hands and sub-dials that actually shimmer. The iconic chronograph layout remains, but with a twist: at 2 o'clock, you'll find a moonphase indicator, while at 10 o'clock, an earthphase display shows how our planet appears when viewed from the Moon. Both complications operate on a 29.5-day cycle, moving in opposite directions as a horological nod to celestial mechanics.

Of course, the stars of the show are Snoopy and his trusty sidekick Woodstock. They are charmingly depicted beneath the earthphase window, seemingly gazing at our home planet. Snoopy's catch phrase, "Keep looking up…that’s the secret of life" comes to mind.

moonswatch easter egg1

However, the true magic unfolds when the lights go down, or more precisely, when a UV light is shone over the dial. Under UV illumination, a hidden quote from a 1969 Peanuts comic strip appears in a speech bubble next to Snoopy, declaring: "I beat everybody…" This cheeky Easter Egg harks to Peanut's long-standing association with human space missions plus the spirit of the Omega Speedmaster, famously known as the first watch on the Moon.

moonswatch shimmer1

As mentioned, the watch sports Omega's proprietary Moonshine Gold, an 18K yellow gold alloy known for its subtle shimmer. In this Earthphase edition, the Moonshine Gold accents are applied to the two moons on the moonphase indicator. One moon even features a subtle net-like pattern, referencing the Sturgeon Moon.

As with most MoonSwatch releases, this special edition will be available in select Swatch stores worldwide only on August 9th, with purchases limited to one per customer, per store. For what it is, $380 is actually decently priced, although its exclusivity will probably drive its used market value substantially.
Tags:  watch, Omega, swatch, snoopy
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment