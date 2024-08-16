Don’t Miss It! Rare Blue Supermoon To Light Up The Night Sky In August
While the Moon will not actually appear blue in the night sky, the third full Moon in a season with four full Moons is called a Blue Moon. The term “Blue Moon” was first recorded in English dating as far back as 1528. It has been speculated that the origin of the term came from an old English phrase that means “betrayer Moon” (because it led to mistakes in setting dates for Lent and Easter). Others believe it originated as a comparison to rare events such as when dust in the atmosphere makes the Moon actually appear blue.
Along with being called a Blue Moon, the Farmer’s Almanac lists a few other names for August’s Supermoon. According to the almanac, the Algonquin tribes in what is now the northeastern US called this full Moon the Sturgeon Moon, after the large fish that was most easily caught this time of year in the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water. Other names listed in the Farmer’s Almanac include the Red Moon, the Corn or Green Corn Moon, the Barley Moon, the Herb Moon, the Grain Moon, and the Dog Moon.
August’s Blue Supermoon also coincides with the Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan, also referred to as Rakhi Purnima, which celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. The term “Raksha Bandha” translates as “the bond of protection, obligation, or care.” It is also near the middle of the Chinese year of the Dragon, Safar in the Islamic calendar, and Av in the Hebrew calendar.
This is also the first of four Supermoons this year. This go round will see the Moon come within 224,917 miles of Earth, with the following Supermoon on the night of September 17 coming 3,000 miles closer. October’s Supermoon will be the year’s closest at 222,055 miles from Earth, while November’s will be at a distance of around 224,853 miles.
The Blue Supermoon will begin Monday, August 19, 2024, at 2:26pm EDT. It will appear full for three days, from Sunday morning through early Wednesday morning.