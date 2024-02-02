Snap Recalls All Of Its Friendly Flying Camera Drones Before They Become Fireballs
Snap is asking owners of its Pixy selfie drone to stop using the device. It seems the rechargeable lithium-ion batteries sold with its pocket-sized Pixy Flying Camera have been reported to be overheating and bulging. One of the reported battery failures resulted in the battery catching fire and causing injury.
It is no secret that many throughout the world are obsessed with taking selfies. People are always trying to find new and unique ways of capturing themselves for the world to see. Snap’s Pixy drone offered a fun way for individuals to capture content, such as selfies, easily edit the photos and/or videos on a smartphone, and then quickly share the content on a social media platform. However, anyone who bought the selfie drone needs to stop using it immediately, remove the battery, and stop charging it.
The reason is due to the lithium-ion battery used to power the small drone. While users make think the selfies they are able to capture with it are sizzling hot, there is an actual risk of a real fire if they continue to operate the drone with the included battery.
The tagline the company used to promote the selfie drone was, “Your friendly flying camera.” However, The Pixy, costing anywhere between $185 and $250, did not fare well after its launch. Snap actually halted production on the drone just four months after it was made available.
The recall was made public via the US Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website. It remarked, “Snap has received four reports of the battery overheating and bulging, resulting in one minor battery fire and one minor injury.” The webpage also indicated that Snap had sold an estimated 70,000 of the drones.
Anyone that may have purchased a Pixy is qualified for a full refund. To receive the refund, owners will need to return the drone to Snap, which the government and Snap are both highly encouraging owners to do. It needs to be noted that those seeking a refund will not return the battery, only the drone. There are guidelines on the EPA website on how to dispose of the battery itself.