Snap Pixy Drone For Snapchat Lifts-Off To Follow You For Airborne Selfies
The art of taking a selfie is an ever-evolving task. Smartphones are coming with increasingly higher resolution wide-angle front-facing cameras to be able to capture everyone in a group shot at the highest quality possible. But you are still restricted in certain situations. Perhaps there is no one around to stand far enough back to get you all in the group photo, or you simply want an angle that is not obtainable when holding the camera by hand. That is where Pixy aims to give your selfie game a lift, even more so than a selfie stick.
Pixy is a "new way to use the Camera for self-expression and communication," according to Snap. The drone is pocket-sized, which makes it perfect for carrying with you wherever you go, and with its ability to fly you should be able to capture some extraordinary selfies anytime, and anywhere.
Of course, Pixy is meant as a companion to Snapchat. The videos that you record are wirelessly transferred and saved to your Snapchat Memories. You can then go in and use Snapchat's editing tools, Lenses, and Sounds to create a customized video of the footage you captured.
Other features include the ability to automatically crop into a portrait with a few taps and apply quick Smart Edits, such as Hyperspeed, Bounce, Orbit 3D, and Jump Cut. Once you have created your masterpiece you can quickly and easily share it to Chat, Stories, Spotlight, or any other platform.
The Pixy drone is available for purchase now in the United States and France for $229.99 while supplies last. You will want to check your local laws and regulations to make sure you stay within the guidelines of drone usage in your area. At the time of this writing, the website, Pixy.com, where you are suppose to be able to purchase a Pixy as listed by Snapchat is not available.