Skullcandy Unveils Crusher PLYR 720 Headset With Multi-Sensory Bass For 4D Gaming

by Paul LillyWednesday, June 25, 2025, 09:21 AM EDT
Closeup of the left earcup and partial headband of Skullcandy's Crusher PLYR 720 headset.
Skullcandy is once again aiming to shake your brain (and other parts of your body) with hard-hitting bass, this time by way of its new Crusher PLYR 720 wireless gaming headset. What makes this headset unique is that it is Skullcandy's first product to employ the company's patented multi-sensory bass technology. It's also Skullcandy's first open-back headset. The launch follows the release of Skullcandy's Method 360 ANC earbuds a couple of months ago.

Looking over the press release and product page, Skullcandy unabashedly cranks the hype dial to 11 on this one. According to Skullcandy, the open-back acoustics and advanced positional tuning result in a more realistic and expansive sound stage, powered by dual Crusher drivers that also act as "sensation drivers."

"The result gives gamers a heightened level of hearing and sensation that allows them to feel what is happening in the game before they see or hear it," Skullcandy says.

Then there is the innovative bass technology at play. Skullcandy claims the effect is different than traditional haptic headphones, with the bass drivers fire directly into your head and ears rather than around them. The result, according to Skullcandy, is "more natural, viceral sound you can truly feel."

Side view of Skullcandy's Crusher PLYR 720 headset on a gray gradient background.

"This isn't just immersive—it's 4D gaming," said Justin Regan, vice president of marketing at Skullcandy. "This is a winning combination of features, advanced app customization, and crisp audio."

Color me intrigued. My first experience with rumble effects on a headset was with a now-ancient Rosewill model (RHTS-8206, if memory serves me) that I picked up around 100 years ago (slight exaggeration). Gimmicky? Sure was. But did I enjoy the rumble? I sure did, which surprised me at the time.

Side views of two Skullcandy Crusher PLYR 720 headsets on a gray gradient background.

I'm curious to see how Skullcandy's Crusher PLYR 720 feels and sounds, especially after have just recently reviewed Fractal Design's Scape headset, which I really like (and that lacks rumble effects). The Crusher PLYR 720 appears to be a very different animal, albeit a promising one if you're into heavy bass and the open-back design.

Other key features include THX Spatial support, desktop and mobile apps to adjust the headset's audio and lighting settings, a wireless design with up to 48 hours of claimed battery life, and dual wireless audio streaming.

Skullcandy's offering two versions of the Crusher PLYR 720 headset—a multi-platform SKU that enables wireless play on PlayStation, Switch, PC, and mobile, and an Xbox variant that adds wireless Xbox support. Note that you can use either one with an Xbox in wired mode.
Both are available now (see above links) for $259.99 and come backed with a one-year warranty.
