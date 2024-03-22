SK Hynix's GDDR7 Memory Roadmap Blazes A Trail To A Scorching 40Gbps
With the age of AI fully upon us, the arms race for the best technology is taking on a blistering pace. SK hynix is pushing the boundaries of memory speed, with a potential 40Gbps for GDDR7 spotted at GTC 2024. This outshines what Samsung was reportedly working on, with speeds approaching 37Gbps per pin. These staggering numbers are likely focused on the bleeding edge of data center GPUs, which require the absolute pinnacle of modern GPU technology.
The software and vision underpinning AI projects are held together by these GPUs that do the heavy lifting. Aided by advancements in memory technology, GDDR7 is one such vital part of this performance.
