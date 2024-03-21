CATEGORIES
home News

NVIDIA CEO Predicts AI Will Fully Develop Games Within The Next Decade

by Alan VelascoThursday, March 21, 2024, 02:12 PM EDT
jensen ai games hero
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is bullish fully AI generated games being a reality within the next five to ten years, believing that the technology is currently in year 2 of this timeframe. He shared this opinion after being asked how long it would take for an AI generated game to be released at a panel during NVIDIA’s GPU Technology Conference.

While answering the question, Huang said, “In five years from now, you're probably right in the middle where everything is changing in real-time, and everybody's going, 'Oh, look at that, this is happening.' And so I would say that within the next five to ten years, somewhere in between, it's largely the case."

jensen ai games body

It’s certainly a bold prediction Huang is making, as we are still in the early stages of pervasive AI. It also leads to several questions. For example, will AI development continue to progress at the exponential rate we've seen in the last two years. Another is related to costs; how much will cost to access the hardware and services necessary to generate an entire game?

Of course, it makes sense that Huang holds this opinion and is more than happy to share it at an event like the GPU Technology Conference. More content generated using AI, may mean more customers for NVIDIA. Hopefully the games that are ultimately made using AI will be worth playing, and not just cookie-cutter experiences that flood virtual store fronts.
Tags:  Nvidia, artificial-intelligence, (nasdaq:nvda)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment