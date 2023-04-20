SK Hynix Unveils First-Ever 12-Layer HBM3 Chips To Feed Memory-Hungry GPUs





SK hynix has announced the world’s first 12-layer HBM3 product featuring capacities of 24GB, representing a 50% increase in memory capacity over the company's previous 12GB products. This will greatly accelerate the growth of storage capacity for enterprise GPUs and boost application performance in many HPC workloads that use gobs of GPU video memory. SK Hynix has already delivered samples to its customers for performance evaluation purposes, so we should see graphics cards equipped with these new 24GB memory chips in the not-too-distant future.

HBM is an embedded memory solution that sits directly on a GPU and utilizes through-silicon vias (TSVs) to stack memory chips on top of each other, similar to AMD’s 3D-VCache technology. This allows HBM to be a lot more efficient, since the chips are adjacent to the GPU die itself and is an advantage over other memory types like GDDR6/G6X where the memory ICs are installed on the graphics card’s PCB.







