Sinister Eternity Malware Kit Is Being Sold On Telegram With Malicious Options Galore

Lately, cybercriminals have been using Telegram to sell malware and other malicious tools as a service. Last month we reported on a Telegram bot that makes automatic phone calls to steal multi-factor authentication (MFA) codes. The Telegram bot gives bad actors an easy-to-use interface for placing scam phone calls and receiving stolen authentication codes. Scammers can access the bot by paying its developers a subscription fee. Now cybersecurity researchers at Cyble Research Labs are raising awareness about a similar, but even more sinister, malicious Telegram service.The researchers first discovered a TOR website providing details about a toolkit containing different types of malware. The toolkit is known as Eternity Project and is associated with a Telegram channel, where the project’s developers sell annual subscriptions to six different kinds of malware. The toolkit includes the following malware:

Eternity Stealer: steals passwords, cookies, credit cards, and crypto-wallets

Eternity Miner: quietly mines cryptocurrency while staying hidden

Eternity Clipper: replaces cryptocurrency wallet addresses in clipboard with threat actors’ wallet addresses in order to redirect funds

Eternity Ransomware: encrypts all files until a ransom is paid or a timer runs out

Eternity Worm: a virus that spreads by way of USB drives, files, networks, and Discord and Telegram messages

Eternity DDoS Bot: still under development, but will presumably infect systems to form a botnet suitable for carrying out distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks.

Telegram bot building Eternity Stealer



Individuals who purchase access to one or more of the malware in the Eternity Project toolkit will gain access to a Telegram bot that helps buyers create a malware build that will suit their preferences. Buyers can select the type of malware, then select from a number of options and input any required files or information. The screenshot above shows the build process for Eternity Stealer. The Telegram bot asks the user to upload an executable file so the malware can mimic a legitimate program. Once the user inputs all the requested information, the Telegram bot generates a custom tailored build of the selected malware.





Eternity Ransomware shown as undetected by all major antivirus