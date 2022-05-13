Sinister Eternity Malware Kit Is Being Sold On Telegram With Malicious Options Galore

Eternity Stealer: steals passwords, cookies, credit cards, and crypto-wallets

Eternity Miner: quietly mines cryptocurrency while staying hidden

Eternity Clipper: replaces cryptocurrency wallet addresses in clipboard with threat actors’ wallet addresses in order to redirect funds

Eternity Ransomware: encrypts all files until a ransom is paid or a timer runs out

Eternity Worm: a virus that spreads by way of USB drives, files, networks, and Discord and Telegram messages

Eternity DDoS Bot: still under development, but will presumably infect systems to form a botnet suitable for carrying out distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks.

Telegram bot building Eternity Stealer



Individuals who purchase access to one or more of the malware in the Eternity Project toolkit will gain access to a Telegram bot that helps buyers create a malware build that will suit their preferences. Buyers can select the type of malware, then select from a number of options and input any required files or information. The screenshot above shows the build process for Eternity Stealer. The Telegram bot asks the user to upload an executable file so the malware can mimic a legitimate program. Once the user inputs all the requested information, the Telegram bot generates a custom tailored build of the selected malware.





Eternity Ransomware shown as undetected by all major antivirus

