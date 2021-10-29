The US Government Wants Signal’s Private User Data That It Simply Doesn't Have
The messaging app landscape is kind of a wasteland of apps with similar feature sets, with a few standouts. Facebook's Messenger is popular, of course, as are Discord and Steam. Secure messaging app Signal is rapidly growing in popularity, though, largely because of its main differentiating feature: true end-to-end encryption. Because of this, all activity you perform in the app is secure, from the messages you send to the reaction GIFs you search for.
It's that feature that seems to be frustrating the US government. According to a post on the Signal blog, a federal grand jury in the Central District of California has subpoena'd Signal for a whole pile of user data, like subscriber information, financial information, transaction histories, communications, and more.
The thing is, the subpoena is moot: Signal simply doesn't have the data to provide. The company can't provide any of the data that the grand jury is asking for because, as the company itself notes, "Signal doesn't have access to your messages, your chat list, your groups, your contacts, your stickers, [or] your profile name or avatar." The only things that Signal can offer up to the court are Unix timestamps for when the accounts in question were created and last accessed the service.
The announcement (and, we suppose, this news post) essentially amounts to an advertisement for Signal, but it's an amusing—or possibly distressing—anecdote nonetheless. While Signal is secure, keep in mind that the messages still originate from your device, which means that other apps on your device (like, say, your keyboard) could still be leaking your data. Lest you doubt Signal's story, the app creators have published the subpoena, suitably redacted, on their blog.