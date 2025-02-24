Sigma BF Flaunts Radically Simple 24.6MP Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Design

Yes, that's a picture of the BF camera, not a regular camera icon.

The BF Camera attempts to balance performance with simplicity (arguably from a design but not an ergonomic perspective). It boasts a rigid unibody that requires seven hours of machining from a solid aluminum block. The sensor is a 24.6MP full-frame BSI CMOS unit with hybrid phase and contrast detection auto focus.





Aside from the shutter button at the top, there are only three buttons (capacitive with haptics) on the camera—all in the rear—next to the 3.15-inch 2.1 million-dot touchscreen. Among other things, the buttons and dials are used to control a new camera UI that Sigma claims to "breaks down main functions, secondary settings, and management settings across three menus."