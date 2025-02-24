CATEGORIES
Sigma BF Flaunts Radically Simple 24.6MP Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Design

by Aaron LeongMonday, February 24, 2025, 10:21 AM EDT
Sigma has just unveiled a brand new mirrorless camera called the "radically simple" $2,000 BF Camera. Sporting a 24.6-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, the company claims it's the first such camera design to employ an ultra-minimalist aluminum unibody. Sigma designers basically cleaned up the busy aesthetics of dSLRs, what with dials, switches, and buttons everywhere, for something refreshingly clean. The BF is so simple that there's not even an EVF, hotshoe, or articulating display in sight!

Sigma BF camera with L mount 10%20(2)
Yes, that's a picture of the BF camera, not a regular camera icon.

Tag this under not exactly our cup of tea, but could be unique enough that it sparks a new craze: Sigma has created the BF Camera, a sleek aluminum bodied full-framer with barely any controls to speak of. Leica tried a similar thing with the Leica T back in 2014, but Sigma apparently believes that the time is now. A quick look at many modern camera and their crazy array of buttons, menus, and functions, and we can see why something like the BF exists.

The BF Camera attempts to balance performance with simplicity (arguably from a design but not an ergonomic perspective). It boasts a rigid unibody that requires seven hours of machining from a solid aluminum block. The sensor is a 24.6MP full-frame BSI CMOS unit with hybrid phase and contrast detection auto focus.

Aside from the shutter button at the top, there are only three buttons (capacitive with haptics) on the camera—all in the rear—next to the 3.15-inch 2.1 million-dot touchscreen. Among other things, the buttons and dials are used to control a new camera UI that Sigma claims to "breaks down main functions, secondary settings, and management settings across three menus."

RearSigma BF

Internal storage is ample, though not mind-blowingly so, at 230GB. It can store up to 14,000 JPEGs, 4,300 RAWs, and 2.5 hours of highest quality video. Files can be quickly offloaded via a 10Gb/s USB-C port (that's also used for charging). There's no mention of any SD card support, so if the onboard ROM fails, you're stuck in the water.

While the BF—which doesn't not stand for "Best Friend," but rather "Beautiful Foolishness", according to Kazuto Yamaki, Sigma's CEO—seems aimed at photographers, the camera can shoot 6K/30 L-Log-capable videos all the way down to 1080p/120, although 60 fps for 4K is oddly missing. Nonetheless, without any listed internal stabilization or a decent handgrip for that matter, owners would probably best stick this on a tripod.

The Sigma BF will retail for $2,000 (frame only) in black or silver colorways. Shipping is expected to begin in April 2025. The dust/splash resistant body is adaptable to Sigma's L-Mount lenses.
