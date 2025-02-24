Sigma BF Flaunts Radically Simple 24.6MP Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Design
Tag this under not exactly our cup of tea, but could be unique enough that it sparks a new craze: Sigma has created the BF Camera, a sleek aluminum bodied full-framer with barely any controls to speak of. Leica tried a similar thing with the Leica T back in 2014, but Sigma apparently believes that the time is now. A quick look at many modern camera and their crazy array of buttons, menus, and functions, and we can see why something like the BF exists.
Internal storage is ample, though not mind-blowingly so, at 230GB. It can store up to 14,000 JPEGs, 4,300 RAWs, and 2.5 hours of highest quality video. Files can be quickly offloaded via a 10Gb/s USB-C port (that's also used for charging). There's no mention of any SD card support, so if the onboard ROM fails, you're stuck in the water.
While the BF—which doesn't not stand for "Best Friend," but rather "Beautiful Foolishness", according to Kazuto Yamaki, Sigma's CEO—seems aimed at photographers, the camera can shoot 6K/30 L-Log-capable videos all the way down to 1080p/120, although 60 fps for 4K is oddly missing. Nonetheless, without any listed internal stabilization or a decent handgrip for that matter, owners would probably best stick this on a tripod.
The Sigma BF will retail for $2,000 (frame only) in black or silver colorways. Shipping is expected to begin in April 2025. The dust/splash resistant body is adaptable to Sigma's L-Mount lenses.