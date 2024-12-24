Samsung And Sega Team Up On Speedy Sonic-Themed MicroSD Cards





Samsung is releasing a new set of Pro-branded microSD storage cards in collaboration with Sega (which is considering a Netflix-style game subscription ), which will ship in four different capacities, each one featuring a different character from the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. It's a logical pairing, with the Sonic character's trademark trait being incredible speed. Interestingly, its Sonic's arch-rival Shadow who adorns the flagship 1TB capacity microSD card and not Sonic himself.





Sonic isn't far behind, though. The familiar blue hedgehog who's expanded his reach from video games into the realm of a hit movie franchise (Sonic the Hedgehog 3, currently in theaters, sped to the top box office spot with a $60 million pre-holiday weekend opening), adorns the 512GB model.





Samsung's also offering a 256GB card featuring Tails and a 128GB with Knuckles. All four cards are color coordinated, at least as it applies to the character's face and capacity label.





"Samsung Pro Plus microSD cards provide gamers, content creators and more with an easy, reliable, and secure way to store large amounts of data—delivering Sonic-speed right to your fingertips," said Jim Kiczek, Vice President of Memory Marketing at Samsung Electronics America. "Since debuting more than three decades ago, Sonic has become an icon of pop culture, featured in dozens of games, TV series, and movies. Now, with the Sonic the Hedgehog Pro Plus microSD cards, we’re combining the franchise’s instantly recognizable characters with the speed and reliability of Samsung Pro Plus microSDs to give your gear the ultimate Sonic boost."













According to Samsung, its Sonic-themed Pro microSD cards are rated to deliver sequential reads of up to 180MB/s and sequential writes of up to 130MB/s. To put those figures into context, Nintendo recommends microSD cards with transfer speeds of 60-95MB/s for its Switch handheld console. Incidentally, a 44 is on the horizon, and we'd be shocked if it did not employ expandable microSD storage.





Here's how Samsung's MSRPs shake out...