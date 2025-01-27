CATEGORIES
home News

How To FaceTime Your Apple Friends From An Android Phone Or Windows PC

by Victor AwogbemilaMonday, January 27, 2025, 02:45 PM EDT
hero facetime android PC windows
Apple devices have long been recognized for their exclusivity and limited compatibility with Android devices. However, this is beginning to change, with FaceTime now accessible to Android users. Pre-installed on iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers, FaceTime allows Apple users to seamlessly make video calls among themselves, but that has changed slightly since June 2021. Android and Windows users can now join a FaceTime call without using an iPhone, iPad or MacBook at all.

Before we get to the actual guide, it's important to note a limitation for Android and Windows PC users: they are only allowed to join a FaceTime call initiated by an Apple user. That means that they can't start one themselves. Also, Apple hasn't created a FaceTime app for Android and Windows PC users. Instead, users will access this feature via a web browser. In other words, this is more of a guide for Apple users to FaceTime their non-fruit-loving friends. 

Without further ado, here's how Apple users can enjoy FaceTime calls with their Android- or Windows PC-equipped associates:

  1. Go to the FaceTime app on your Apple device.
  2. Click Create Link.
  3. You'll see a pop-up from the bottom with the heading "FaceTime Link". Click Add Name.
  4. Type a name for your chat and choose one of the multiple options for sharing the FaceTime Link.
body Apple initiate facetime on device
A FaceTime call can only be initiated  on an iPhone, iPad or MacBook

From here, it's up to your Android friend to join. For Android phone or Windows PC users who would love to join FaceTime, here's what to do:

  1. Open the link from an iOS user with a web browser.
  2. Type in your name and select Continue.
  3. Click Allow while visiting the site > Join to give the site permissions to access your camera and microphone.
  4. As with most video conferencing platforms, wait for the FaceTime host (an Apple user) to admit you into the chat.
That's all! Enjoy FaceTime with your Apple friends from your Android phone or Windows PC.
body join facetime on Android windows PC device
Join FaceTime from Android or Windows.

Of course, there are other options for video calls between Android and iPhone users, such as Skype, Zoom, and Google Meet. So why has Apple allowed non-users access to FaceTime? Could it be a strategy to keep its users in its ecosystem or perhaps a reaction to critics accusing it of maintaining a closed system to outwit competitors? It's hard to say for certain, but it may just be the beginning of changes that could further open up its ecosystem.
Tags:  Android, Apple, Windows, FaceTime, video-call
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment