How To FaceTime Your Apple Friends From An Android Phone Or Windows PC

Before we get to the actual guide, it's important to note a limitation for Android and Windows PC users: they are only allowed to join a FaceTime call initiated by an Apple user. That means that they can't start one themselves. Also, Apple hasn't created a FaceTime app for Android and Windows PC users. Instead, users will access this feature via a web browser. In other words, this is more of a guide for Apple users to FaceTime their non-fruit-loving friends.





Without further ado, here's how Apple users can enjoy FaceTime calls with their Android- or Windows PC-equipped associates:



Go to the FaceTime app on your Apple device. Click Create Link. You'll see a pop-up from the bottom with the heading "FaceTime Link". Click Add Name. Type a name for your chat and choose one of the multiple options for sharing the FaceTime Link.

Open the link from an iOS user with a web browser. Type in your name and select Continue. Click Allow while visiting the site > Join to give the site permissions to access your camera and microphone. As with most video conferencing platforms, wait for the FaceTime host (an Apple user) to admit you into the chat.

