How To FaceTime Your Apple Friends From An Android Phone Or Windows PC

Apple devices have long been recognized for their exclusivity and limited compatibility with Android devices. However, this is beginning to change, with FaceTime now accessible to Android users. Pre-installed on iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers, FaceTime allows Apple users to seamlessly make video calls among themselves, but that has changed slightly since June 2021. Android and Windows users can now join a FaceTime call without using an iPhone, iPad or MacBook at all.
Before we get to the actual guide, it's important to note a limitation for Android and Windows PC users: they are only allowed to join a FaceTime call initiated by an Apple user. That means that they can't start one themselves. Also, Apple hasn't created a FaceTime app for Android and Windows PC users. Instead, users will access this feature via a web browser. In other words, this is more of a guide for Apple users to FaceTime their non-fruit-loving friends.
Without further ado, here's how Apple users can enjoy FaceTime calls with their Android- or Windows PC-equipped associates:
Go to the FaceTime app on your Apple device.
Click Create Link.
You'll see a pop-up from the bottom with the heading "FaceTime Link".
Click Add Name.
Type a name for your chat and choose one of the multiple options for sharing the FaceTime Link.
From here, it's up to your Android friend to join.
For Android phone or Windows PC users who would love to join FaceTime, here's what to do:
Open the link from an iOS user with a web browser.
Type in your name and select Continue.
Click Allow while visiting the site > Join to give the site permissions to access your camera and microphone.
As with most video conferencing platforms, wait for the FaceTime host (an Apple user) to admit you into the chat.
That's all! Enjoy FaceTime with your Apple friends from your Android phone or Windows PC.
Of course, there are other options for video calls between Android and iPhone users, such as Skype, Zoom, and Google Meet. So why has Apple allowed non-users access to FaceTime? Could it be a strategy to keep its users in its ecosystem or perhaps a reaction to critics accusing it of maintaining a closed system to outwit competitors? It's hard to say for certain, but it may just be the beginning of changes that could further open up its ecosystem.