Seven Great Labor Day Laptop Deals You Don’t Want To Miss For Back To School





Technically, the summer season will not end for another few weeks. However, you can feel autumn in the air and if you've been out shopping lately, then you undoubtedly ran into a barrage of back-to-school supplies and advertisements. It's that time of the year folks, and if you're in need of a new laptop to tackle the new school year, we have you covered with a variety of options, all of which are on sale.





Samsung's 15.6-inch Galaxy Book5 360, which is currently discounted to $949.99 at Amazon (30% off). It's a sleek and flexible system that falls under the Copilot+ umbrella, so if you think there's a chance you'll be dabbling with AI workloads this semester, it's a solid foundation. Pictured above is, which is currently discounted to. It's a sleek and flexible system that falls under the Copilot+ umbrella, so if you think there's a chance you'll be dabbling with AI workloads this semester, it's a solid foundation.





Key to that capability is the Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor (8C/8T, up to 4.5GHz, 8MB of L3 cache) that's based on Lunar Lake. The chip features an integrated neural processing unit (NPU) that is rated to deliver up to 40 TOPS of AI muscle.





Other specs include 16GB of DDR5 memory, a 512GB solid state drive (SSD), an AMOLED touch display with a 1920x1080 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate (and 120% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space), two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, a microSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, and an HDMI output.





This all comes wrapped in a sleek CNC aluminum chassis that weighs just 3.22 pounds. It's also a 2-in-1 convertible, a versatile form factor that accommodates several different use cases.













ASUS ROG Strix G16 that's on sale for $1,247.55 at Amazon (15% off). It doesn't boast a dedicated NPU, but it does flex a discrete GeForce RTX 5060 GPU for gaming and graphics. If you prefer a laptop that can facilitate some gaming—you know, in case you need to blow off some steam after hammering a research paper—then have a look at thisthat's on sale for. It doesn't boast a dedicated NPU, but it does flex a discrete GeForce RTX 5060 GPU for gaming and graphics.





The GPU is paired with an Intel Core i7-14650HX processor (16C/24T, up to 5.2GHz, 30MB of L3 cache), which is a burly mobile chip based on Raptor Lake. Other core specs include 16GB of DDR5-5600 memory and a more spacious 1TB SSD.





The display on this model is a 16-inch panel with a 1920x1200 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time. It has an ACR film applied that ASUS syas enhances the contrast and reduces glare. Brightness tops out at 300 nits, while the color gamut is listed at 100% for sRGB.





Those are two solid options for two different types of buyers. We promised seven laptop deals, so here are other other five that caught our eye...







