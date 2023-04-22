NASA Goes Extra Green For Earth Day And Details How It Tracks Climate Change
NASA celebrates Earth Day by sharing information about how our home planet is changing. The agency does not simply collect much of the data that is used to study the impact humanity is having on Earth's environment, it is also acting on the data it provides.
The space agency known mainly for its exploration of what lies beyond Earth also documents impacts on ice, sea level, and weather patterns, as well as monitoring the health of forests and movement of freshwater on the planet we all call home. On Earth Day, NASA wants the world to know it has facilities across the United States that are working toward becoming more eco-friendly as it works to explore worlds in the unknown.
"NASA is a scientific leader, globally and nationally," remarked Denise Thaller, director of NASA's Environmental Management Division. "We embody that focus on the stewardship of the Earth, so we need to lead by example. We need to evaluate everything we do and make sure we're reducing our impacts on the Earth while we study the Earth."
One area NASA focuses on studying is the rate of sea level rise. The agency says that observations from space show that the rate of sea level rise is increasing. By understanding how much rise is occurring it can aid coastal planners prepare for future hazards. Since satellites began observing sea surface height in 1993, the average global sea level has increased by 3.6 inches (9.1 centimeters), according to NASA's Sea Level Change science team.
"We have this clear view of recent sea level rise - and can better project how much and how quickly the oceans will continue to rise - because NASA and Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales (CNES) have gathered decades of ocean observations. By combining that data with the measurements from the rest of the NASA fleet, we can also understand why the ocean is rising," explained Karen St. Germain, director of NASA's Earth Science Division in Washington.
The space agency itself works toward a more Earth-friendly organization through a few efforts. Whether it be through more energy-efficient methods of powering facilities and projects, creating a more sustainable infrastructure, or constructing better methods for disposing of waste, the agency is determined to lessen its footprint on planet Earth.
For anyone who would like to learn more about Earth Day and how they can lessen their own footprint on our planet, NASA and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory have activities for students of all ages.
Anyone who would like to download the top image can do so by visiting NASA's website.