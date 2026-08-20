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Forget AirPods: Sennheiser Momentum 5 Adds Swappable Batteries

by Paul LillyThursday, August 20, 2026, 09:15 AM EDT
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 - Image: Sennheiser


Sennheiser is taking direct aim at the disposable nature of wireless earbuds with its new flagship Momentum True Wireless 5. Priced at $299.95, the fifth-generation earbuds introduce user-replaceable batteries for both the earpieces and the redesigned charging case, giving the earbuds a leg up against other premium options like Apple's AirPods Pro 3 and Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen).

The Momentum True Wireless 5 comes with a compact screwdriver to enable owners to swap out a degraded battery in mere minutes, similar to what is possible on the company's flagship Momentum 5 headphones. This is a far less common feature in modern earbuds—Fairphone's Fairbuds come to mind—and it addresses one of the biggest drawbacks of spending big on a premium model.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 - Image: Sennheiser


"Balancing compact size, our signature high-fidelity acoustics, and a replaceable battery is a major breakthrough," said Lilika Beck, President of Sennheiser Consumer Hearing. "With Momentum True Wireless 5, we are proving that cutting-edge performance does not have to sacrifice longevity."

Alongside the repairability push, the Momentum True Wireless 5 gets a complete overhaul with Sennheiser's 7mm TrueReponse transducers, Bluetooth 6.0 support, and hi-res streaming up to 24-bit/96kHz.

Sennheiser also infused its latest flagship earbuds with head-tracking accelerometers for spatial audio, as well as a new four-microphone array for better active noise cancellation (ANC). Regarding the latter, Sennheiser points to a micro-perforated acoustic mic plate to mitigate wind turbulence.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 earbuds in the charging case.
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 earbuds in charging case - Image: Sennheiser


Other notable upgrades include an updated ear tip design, an AI-driven speech enhancement algorithm, a slimmer and more pocket-friendly charging case, and improved battery life—Sennheiser says you can expect up to 12 hours of listening time (ANC disabled), or 40 hours total if factoring in the charging case.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 will begin shipping on September 3. Preorders are live now at Amazon in five metallic finishes, including Graphite, Cream, Copper, Denim, and Lavender.
Tags:  Audio, earbuds, Sennheiser, momentum true wireless 5
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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