Sega Built The World's Fastest Gaming PC On Wheels And You Must See It In Action





When you think "the world's fastest gaming PC," you don't have any reason whatsoever for your mind to wander to Sega. It's not as if the venerable videogame company sells gaming PCs, or PC components, even. Well, in a clever bit of wordplay, Sega does indeed lay claim to "the world's fastest gaming PC" title—with an Intel-powered machine that hits a top speed of 100 kilometers per hour.

Indeed, the silly contraption above is a fully-working gaming PC. It's got a reasonably legitimate claim to the "world's fastest gaming PC" even on the basis of its PC hardware: built on an ASRock Z690M-ITX/ax motherboard, it packs an Intel Core i9-12900K Alder Lake CPU, 32GB of DDR4 memory at 3200 MT/s, and an ASRock Radeon RX 6900XT OC Formula graphics card. Of course, it's also a lightning-fast remote-controlled car that can carry the system—nestled safely inside its boxy chassis—to speeds that put many scooters to shame.













