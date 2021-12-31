CATEGORIES
by Zak KillianFriday, December 31, 2021, 04:08 PM EDT

Sega Built The World's Fastest Gaming PC On Wheels And You Must See It In Action

When you think "the world's fastest gaming PC," you don't have any reason whatsoever for your mind to wander to Sega. It's not as if the venerable videogame company sells gaming PCs, or PC components, even. Well, in a clever bit of wordplay, Sega does indeed lay claim to "the world's fastest gaming PC" title—with an Intel-powered machine that hits a top speed of 100 kilometers per hour.

Indeed, the silly contraption above is a fully-working gaming PC. It's got a reasonably legitimate claim to the "world's fastest gaming PC" even on the basis of its PC hardware: built on an ASRock Z690M-ITX/ax motherboard, it packs an Intel Core i9-12900K Alder Lake CPU, 32GB of DDR4 memory at 3200 MT/s, and an ASRock Radeon RX 6900XT OC Formula graphics card. Of course, it's also a lightning-fast remote-controlled car that can carry the system—nestled safely inside its boxy chassis—to speeds that put many scooters to shame.


The whole project is a stunt, of course, and it's intended to draw attention to Sega's presence in the Steam Winter Sale. Sega's been aggressively porting and releasing its titles to the PC platform for a while now, and if there's a Sega game you want, it could be as much as 85% off right now.

Notably, the Yakuza bundle collecting the first three (chronological) releases in the series is 65% off at $25, and you can pick up the latter three games for another $30. If Japanese organized crime isn't your thing, hit up Sega's Steam sale page, where games like Humankind, Total War, and Persona are all marked down considerably.

Sega's giving away the "world's fastest gaming PC", of course, but you'll have to be in Japan to be eligible. If you ARE in Japan, head over to Sega's Twitter and follow the instructions to sign up for a chance to win one of the more unique gaming PCs in the world—even if the PC itself is built from off-the-shelf parts.
