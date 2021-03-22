CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdMonday, March 22, 2021, 04:37 PM EDT

Security Researcher Lures Microsoft Exchange Ransomware Bandits With Sweet Honeypot

windows hacker hero
This month, Microsoft Exchange vulnerabilities have been cropping up, and bad actors are looking to take advantage of them. It has been rumored, yet not confirmed, that the recent Acer hack stemmed from the Microsoft Exchange vulnerabilities. Now, another group of advantageous criminals are using the Exchange vulnerabilities in an attempt to spook businesses and organizations, it seems.

Over the weekend, security researcher Marcus Hutchins, who goes by MalwareTechBlog on Twitter, reported that he had caught someone running a script on his Exchange servers. The malicious actor, called BlackKingdom, ended up only putting a ransom note in all folders in the D, I, and E drives on the computer.

Based on the logs, the attacker had also previously tried to execute a PowerShell script which would have grabbed a malicious piece of software. In this case, it would not have mattered much as the way he caught the attacker was by a honeypot; a method to lure in someone malicious and sniff them out.

Moreover, as the attacker only left a ransom note and made no other changes, their initial malware probably did not work or as well as desired. Either way, there are still people out looking for vulnerable systems, and admins need to be aware of it, even if the attackers are sometimes declawed. Ultimately, this will not be the last we hear of attackers taking advantage of Exchange servers, so stay tuned to HotHardware for updates.
Tags:  Microsoft, cybersecurity, (nasdaq:msft), microsoft exchange

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms