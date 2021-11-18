Security Report Finds Cyber-Attacks Are Costing Gamers Big Money, Especially In These Titles





There's no denying that cybersecurity is a major concern for anyone on the internet. One wrong move can get your device infected with malware that can steal your personal data, corrupt or encrypt your precious, unreplacable files, and even worse, snatch your credentials. Even if you avoid malware , there's myriad other concerns, like data scraping, network attacks, and most commonly, social engineering efforts of which to stay advised.

According to the survey, 46% of gamers surveyed have "experienced an attack to their gaming accounts or devices," and of those, 72% have "experienced financial loss" as a result. That's despite 62% of the same group reporting that they "would never fall for a gaming scam," and 46% of them saying "I don't think my gaming accounts will ever be hacked." Curiously, only 16% of respondents responded "Strongly Disagree" with the statement "I don't think my gaming accounts will ever be hacked," which doesn't line up very well with the report that 46% of gamers have already been attacked.





Click for bigger version



Along with the survey data, Norton gave Forbes a list of the top 10 games most likely to be exploited. In much the same way that heat maps of any given localized activity tend to be analogs to population density maps, the list more or less reads like a list of the most popular online games, but here it is:

Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Fortnite Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battlefield 4 League of Legends Diablo II: Resurrected World of Warcraft Valorant

Click for bigger version



Arguably the non-security data gathered by the survey is the more interesting part. Apparently, 66% of gamers surveyed play games on a tablet or mobile device, while fully half play games on a PC. Slightly less than that game on game consoles, and almost nobody play games anywhere besides those types of platforms. (Other opportunities might be in arcades, on "smart" devices, set-top boxes, and so on.) This might be a reflection of the platforms used to collect the survey data, though.