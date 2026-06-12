Secure A Nintendo Switch 2 For $434 Before The September Price Hike





Like everything else in the realm of gaming, the Switch 2 is going up in price. Nintendo said it plans to raise the price of the Switch 2 to $499.99 in September , which is a $50 increase over the current MSRP, with other regions seeing price hikes as well. That being the case, the time to buy is now, and even more so if you're new to Woot, as you can take advantage of a coupon offer.

Nintendo Switch 2 Falls To $434 With Coupon Code









Nintendo Switch 2 for $434 at Woot when using coupon code NEW15 at checkout. That coupon code shaves $15 off the price, making this the least expensive option around for a brand new model (read: not refurbished). And while not a huge discount, it's $65.99 less than the upcoming MSRP adjustment. For a limited time, you can snag thewhen using coupon codeat checkout. That coupon code shaves $15 off the price, making this the least expensive option around for a brand new model (read: not refurbished). And while not a huge discount, it's $65.99 less than the upcoming MSRP adjustment.





The caveat is that the coupon is reserved for users who are new to Woot. If you already have a Woot account, the coupon code will not work. You could try your luck with creating a new account with a different email address, but we have not verified if that works. Better yet, if you have a spouse or family member who is new to Woot, you could see if they'd be willing to open one up and place an order for you.





Be aware that this is not the version that lets you choose a free game. Nintendo discontinued the Mario Kart World bundle and replaced it with a 'Choose Your Game Bundle' offers that lets you select between Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bonanza, or Pokémon Pokopia.





Best Buy ($499.99), as even with Woot's discount, you'll still come out slightly ahead versus buying any of those games separately. If you're interested in any of those games, you're better offer paying full price at somewhere like, as even with Woot's discount, you'll still come out slightly ahead versus buying any of those games separately.













As far as games and accessories go, you can find a spattering of deals to flesh out your Switch 2 purchase, though not much that is overly exciting at the moment. Here are some options: